How To Attract Quality Men – Afegbai

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai has taken to her social media page to share her secret to attracting quality men.

Taking to her X page, the movie star stated that her love life took a different turn when she began saying positive things about men.

She stated that ladies cannot keep saying men are trash and expect to get quality men, adding that ladies should speak into existence what they want, and it will come to them.

She wrote, “I want to share a tiny secret here. The minute I started saying positive things about men, my love life and all. I started attracting the kind of men I wanted in my life.

“You can’t keep saying men are trash and expect quality. Speak into existence what you want, and it will come to you.”