How Tinubu’s Policies Worsened Nigeria Living Conditions – Falana

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has heavily criticised the President Bola Tinubu-led government’s economic reforms and policies.

Falana who spoke on Monday during and interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today said Tinubu’s policies have destroyed Nigeria’s middle class and worsened living conditions for millions of Nigerian citizens.

He noted that despite President Tinubu recently acknowledging the economic hardship faced by citizens, his policies have further deepened poverty in the country.

The renowned lawyer faulted the government’s privatisation drive, saying it contradicts efforts to tackle income inequality, adding that the government must reorder its priorities and provide targeted support for vulnerable Nigerians, especially those in rural areas.

READ ALSO

“I have seen the President ask APC governors to ‘wet the ground’ more, but as far as the masses of our people are concerned, things are getting tougher by the day because of the harsh economic crisis in the country, which the president recognise that Nigerians all over the country are complaining that things are getting tougher for them.

“Because of the religious implementation of neoliberal policies by the government, poverty is on the ascendancy. That will require a review of these policies.

“You cannot be addressing income inequality in a country while handing over the nation’s resources to a few people in the name of privatisation.

“Most Nigerians cannot afford three square meals a day. The middle class has been wiped out by the neoliberal policies of the government.

“The government must go back to the drawing board and review each of these policies, especially those pushed by the IMF and World Bank, in the interest of Nigerians.

“It is in the interest of the government to review its policies as soon as possible,” he stated.