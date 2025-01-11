How Tinubu’s Lagos holiday impacted Abuja’s economy

Share

President Bola Tinubu left the State House for the yuletide holidays in Lagos precisely on December 18, immediately after presenting the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

From that Wednesday, the seat of government moved with him to his Lagos residence where he attended to state matters.

Like his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, who would move the seat of power to his country home in Daura, Katsina State, whenever he was on holiday in that rustic town, Tinubu equally took the keys to political power along with him to his Lagos residence.

The Presidential Villa, hitherto a beehive of activities, suddenly became a ghost town.

Ministers and other government officials who daily thronged the Villa to consult the President and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, stopped coming.

The Pilot Gate, which used to be manned by fierce looking security agents turning back visitors and officials without requisite accreditation, became so free with only a few civil servants coming in and moving out in trickles.

The car parks within the Villa were empty in the over 20 days the President was outside the seat of power.

They became the natural playground for monkeys and all manners of reptiles.

Eerie silence enveloped the security reception at the entrance of the Presidential Wing through the Corridor leading to the Chief of Staff’s Office to the passage leading to the President’s office.

Only a few workers were seen around the place because most of the sensitive members of staff, including the Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has moved with the President to Lagos.

The Press Centre which used to be the beehive of activities for journalists became empty, dangerously cold for comfort.

Businesses around the Villa were affected. Food vendors who are mostly patronised by Villa workers and visitors knew what it means for the President to holiday outside the Villa.

Hajara Edith, one of the food vendors, said she reduced the quantity of her food by half and still had left overs.

She said they lost the patronage of orderlies and security officials who normally accompany ministers, governors, heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) coming for official engagements with both the President and his Vice before the yuletide.

She said: “When president ‘no dey’, we missed the convoy of regular visitors to the Villa, who patronise us.

“All the policemen dem with their Hilux vehicles who dey chop our food, especially on FEC meeting days and others no come dey come again. We just dey sell small small; the thing affect us o no be small.”

Bolt drivers, unpainted taxi drivers, and other makeshift transporters who make brisk business ferrying visitors from the Secretariat and other areas into the Villa also felt the negative impact of the President holidaying in Lagos.

They had no one to drive into the Villa. The road to the seat of power became less travelled.

Mathias Alege, a car hire operator using Stratton Hotel as his base, said “business was dull; no passengers. Guests with appointments with government officials in the Villa usually lodge here. They didn’t come during that period.

“We no get customers to drive to the airport, the hotel self no sey the President no dey. The number of their guests reduce well well.”

Hotels and Guest Houses around the Villa also got affected. Visitors with appointments with senior Villa officials who put up at such hotels drained.

Anselm Udoh, who works at Palmac Hotel, said: “We didn’t have guests as we used to. The President’s absence from the Villa affected us. But with his return, we expect that business will pick up again.”

But Abuja’s loss became Lagos gain. With the President in Lagos, all roads led to his residence as politicians, including governors, senior government’s officials, businessmen and women, and other stakeholders, who used to throng the Villa, redirected their steps to the President’s Bourdillon House in Lagos.

But with the return of the President on Tuesday, life has returned to the seat of power. Sleek, tinted vehicles carrying high flying politicians and businessmen have begun to enter the Villa, day and night.

Security men have all returned to their duty posts with full force.

Businesses have begun to pick up; activities have rebounded; everyone is busy; the President is back, holiday in Aso Villa is over!

President’s absence inconsequential

Some residents of Abuja wre however,unperturbed about President Tinubu’s absence from official duties since December 18, 2024, till date, they noted that his absence or presence was inconsequential if his policies continue to push the majority of Nigerians down the poverty line.

Solomon Etuka, a civil servant retorted: “What’s my business with whether the President has refused to come back from his Christmas holidays or not?

“After all, even when he was supposed to be in office here in Abuja, he is either travelling to this country or travelling to that country instead of sitting at home to solve Nigeria’s many problems.

“What Nigerians are more concerned about is how he can translate good governance into making life liveable for the masses.

“How many households do you think can afford three square meals again? It has become a luxury in Nigeria.

“The Christmas and New Year celebrations that just ended, have you asked how people marked it?

“What we need are policies that will make Nigerians happy, not policies that will turn the majority of citizens to beggars.”

Tonia Akinboade, a trader in children and teenage wear at Wuse Market who noted poor sales, however stated that it has nothing to do with the President’s absence from office.

“We’ve been having poor sales but that has nothing to do with whether Tinubu is In Abuja or outside Abuja. How can the President’s absence or presence be the one to determine whether we sell in huge volumes or not?

“When our late President Musa Yar’Adua was away for a long time and we didn’t know our fate as a country, didn’t our lives go on?

“When the year is just beginning like this, things move slowly. A lot of people who travelled are yet to return. By next week you will see that things will pick up much better than what we are seeing now.

“Also, people have spent the little they have during the festivities, so everybody is lying low to get their feet up again.

“Even if I want to go by what you are saying, when he was around, it didn’t do any better with sales because people don’t have money, we are suffering and smiling as a country. Tinubu is choking us, we can’t breathe.

“Everything is expensive. When we go to the market we can’t buy goods the way we used to because they are expensive and when we bring them people are finding it difficult to buy them because they are very expensive.

“This Christmas we didn’t sell compared to previous years because we can’t afford to sell below cost price just because we want to be seen to be selling our goods.”

Another trader at Wuse Market, who refused mention in print, said: “The country is usually slow in January, it is still trying to reboot. It doesn’t have anything to do with Tinubu or no Tinubu.

“The only thing I can say about our President is that he is not concerned about us the masses. He will just sit down and do things that are hurting, harming Nigerians day by day.

“Some people argue that he has some good policies but I haven’t seen anyone. He does not think before he does something and it’s bad.

“He should listen to the mind of the people; he should come down and feel our pain. We cannot always be suffering in this country.”

“I couldn’t travel this year with my family as we usually do every Christmas to the East because the money is too much.

“From here to Enugu was N60,000, it even went as high as N70,000 as I heard. That is for just one way trip. Rice, onions, vegetable oil have turned Gold.

“The question you should be asking is how Tinubu’s government denied us the Christmas and New Year Celebration that we know.”

A staff of Transcorp, who spoke to our correspondent in confidence, noted that a reduction in patronage witnessed by most hotels have nothing to do with the President’s continued stay out of office.

He said: “I disagree with you. Offices have been shut; many people travelled and are just coming back. In the next few days or weeks there will be a comeback.

“When offices and agencies close for the year, you don’t expect ghosts to come and hold meetings.

“It’s now that they are resuming they will begin to draft their plans for the year if they haven’t done so and then they can begin to have meetings and programmes again.”

Edward Ogaga, who also spoke to our correspondent said: “I don’t think the President not being in office for some weeks is affecting anything.

“Usually when the year ends, offices shut down. It’s just like shutting your computer and putting it back on, it will have to reboot so I think that is what is happening right now.

“Give it a few weeks and you will see everywhere up and bubbling again even if he is around or not.

“There are programmes and activities that were running and paused before the holidays. They will naturally continue once the holiday fever is over and everybody is back to work.”

Adeyemi Josiah, who also disagreed that the President Tinubu’s absence from office was affecting businesses noted that he could possibly be working from home.

“It can’t affect business. Everybody knows that when the year comes to an end it shuts down everything.

“So, it’s just rebooting so it’s normal for things to be slow for a while before we see everything go back to normal again.

“We have been seeing in the news how some big dignitaries have been visiting him at home. It’s even possible he has been working bit by bit from home you can’t say.

“But to say that businesses are slow because he is not around I don’t agree with that. Whether he is there or not things will move.

“The people who get the contracts know how to make things work even during holidays. Do you even know how many things have gone down in the last few weeks when everybody went home?

“He can be working remotely so I don’t see an issue with that.

“What Nigerians are after is a country where we can buy, eat, and cater for our families without sweat.

“See the way we are suffering? See the way Nigeria celebrated Christmas this year like hungry People?

“Some people still had it nice; I do not doubt that but how many? Please tell Me. Nigerians are suffering; to eat good food is a problem, transport is expensive, electricity tariff is high.

“In fact, high transportation, multiple taxes and high electricity tariff are what are affecting our businesses in Abuja.

“Mr President should please make life easy for us, address the issues affecting Nigerians.”

Oge Okorondu said, “things are expensive is what is bothering Nigerians right now. We can’t go to the market and not come back angry.

“It’s not sitting in office; it’s correcting the policies that have thrown all of us into despair, it’s about putting up policies that will make our lives better.

“He can come back now and give us a New Year gift that will have all of us gasping for air.

“For the first time since I came to Abuja about nine years ago, I couldn’t travel home. I just sent them some money because the transport fare is too high.

“We are suffering in this country and it doesn’t seem to be getting better. This January, only God knows how we will survive because many have spent the little money they have celebrating Christmas. Now the reality is dawning.

“I even learnt the other day that some people borrowed money to transport, buy clothes for their children and many other things.

“Now they will have to start thinking of how to repay the loan they took. That alone can even affect their productivity at work.

“Nigerians are not interested in Tinubu’s office work or no office work. He should be a President of the people and for the people. That is all we ask of him in this New Year.”

