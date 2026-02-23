Veteran Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, has narrated how President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi sponsored his medical treatment abroad following a serious accident he had several years ago.

Balogun, who spoke in an interview on Oyinmomo TV, said the couple’s swift intervention and concern for his health left a lasting impression on him and helped speed up his recovery.

He said the accident left him in a critical condition, prompting the President and his wife to insist that he be flown overseas for specialised care.

Although he later received quality treatment within Nigeria, Balogun noted that their readiness to act decisively on his behalf deeply moved him.

Recounting a conversation with the First Lady, the actor said he asked why she had gone to such lengths to support him.

She responded, “You are a star of God, and they must not let your light dim.”

Balogun said the remark reshaped his outlook on life and reinforced the importance of compassion.

He added that he has since embraced the belief that caring for others attracts divine protection for one’s own family, a principle he intends to uphold.

Balogun said, “When I had an accident. President Tinubu and his wife stepped in and asked that I be taken abroad for treatment. I was well treated in Nigeria. I asked Aunty why she did it.

“She said, ‘You are a star of God, and they must not let your light dim.’ It was from her I learnt that if you take care of someone else’s child, God will take care of yours.”