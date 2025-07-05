How Tinubu Took Over Dead Economy – Wike

On Friday, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said the President Bola Tinubu-led government took over a fragile economy with the country on the verge of collapse.

Wike made this remark while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, dismissing claims that the President Tinubu government damaged the country’s economy.

Wike admitted that while the removal of fuel subsidy came with a lot of challenges, including the hike in the cost of the essential product from around N200 to about N1,000 per litre, state governments now have more funds to work with.

The two-term governor said two years is inadequate to judge the administration of President Tinubu and is calling for support, praising the president for stepping up and putting out policies to put the country’s economy in the right direction.

READ ALSO

“He took over, he took over an economy that was gone. It was totally gone. Nigeria was ready to be buried. Luckily, it has not been buried. Someone [Tinubu] came and said, ‘No, I will not allow you to be buried’.”

“Take, for example, the fuel subsidy removal. Everyone said this was a scam. So what do we do? He [Tinubu] came and said, ‘I will not allow this again. It has to go.”

“But a lot of money will be put in the hands of states or the federating units,” the former governor of Rivers State said on the prime time show. “There’s so much, there’s so much money in the hands of the state, whether anybody likes it or not. There’s so much money.”