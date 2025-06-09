How Tinubu Saved Nigeria’s Economy From Collapse, By Ohakim

Share

Former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim has praised President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration for taking measures that, though painful, have prevented the complete deterioration of the national economy.

Delivering a paper titled: “Building Nigeria’s troubled economy: Practical insights into the challenges and solutions” at the Synod of Diocese of Orlu (Anglican Communion), Ohakim said President’s economic reforms saved the nation’s economy from total collapse.

“The Tinubu administration has taken measures that, though painful, clearly prevented the complete deterioration of the national economy to an irretrievable point.

“Agreed, Nigerians are reeling under excruciating pains as a result of some of the measures, but even though it is hard to sell, there can be no doubt that there is a brighter future ahead,” he stated.

Ohakim highlighted the success of the subsidy removal policy, noting that petrol is now available across the country at a lower price.

“At the initial stage of the removal of the subsidy on Petroleum products, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was sold at over N1,500 per liter.

Today, it sells at about N900 per liter all over the country.” He also commended the Tinubu administration for freeing up funds for State Governments, enabling them to pay salaries and implement projects.

