The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rescued Nigeria from crossroads, describing his intervention as pivotal to the nation’s continued unity and survival.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary celebration of the 18 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Ribadu painted a grim picture of the state of the nation prior to Tinubu’s assumption of office.

Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), noted that Nigeria was on the brink, besieged by multidimensional crises ranging from terrorism to secessionist movements and regional unrest.

He emphasised that security threats had engulfed all six geopolitical zones of the country.

“The challenges were nationwide from the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, banditry and kidnapping in the North West, to the volatile Niger Delta and separatist agitations in the South East,” Ribadu noted.

He commended President Tinubu for taking bold and timely decisions that have helped restore a measure of stability and national confidence in Nigeria’s future.

Highlighting the strides made under the current administration, Ribadu revealed that the government’s renewed counterinsurgency and anti-crime efforts have led to the neutralisation of over 13,500 terrorists and criminals.

In addition, more than 124,000 former Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, including their family members, have surrendered to security forces.

He attributed this progress to coordinated military campaigns, enhanced intelligence gathering, and the unwavering political will demonstrated by the Tinubu-led government.

Ribadu also advocated for the active involvement of military veterans in the ongoing fight against insecurity. He emphasised that their tactical expertise, combat experience, and institutional memory are critical assets in addressing evolving security threats.

“Veterans have a crucial role to play. Their knowledge of the terrain, insurgent tactics, and military doctrine can significantly boost current operations,” he said.

The NSA reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to national security, promising that efforts would be intensified to tackle the root causes of violence, strengthen institutions, and support frontline troops across the nation.