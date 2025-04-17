How Tinubu Provided Me Opportunities For Leadership, By Sanwo-olu

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday told an assembly of youths at the Lagos Leadership Summit that your capacity to deliver on a set of simple tasks entrusted to you when serving in smaller roles can be the building block for greater leadership exploits.

Sanwo-Olu shared his personal experience in leadership elevation with the participants at the summit, recalling how his leader, President Bola Tinubu, groomed and raised his leadership capacity by thrusting multiple tasks on his shoulders.

Former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola also attended the event organised by Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA) and held at Konga Place in Lekki with the theme:

“Transformative Leadership: Developing Responsive, Adaptive and Inclusive Models.” Sanwo-Olu, appointed as Special Adviser on Economic Matters by the then Governor Tinubu, was an investment banker before joining public service in 2002.

The governor held that the chance he was offered to serve in multiple roles during Tinubu’s government in Lagos became his biggest opportunity to explore his leadership potential.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I was appointed to serve as Special Adviser when former governor, now President Tinubu started to lay the groundwork for the transformation of Lagos to modern city.

“For me, this was the period I started gaining from Tinubu’s transformative and pragmatic approach to leadership. “This opportunity exposed me to international trips where we had official engagements with various multinational organisations.

“I was crisscrossing from one portfolio to another, serving in areas that included Transportation, Environment, Public Safety and Education.

“While I served in Transportation, I put in my very best and challenged personnel in the sector. I was deployed to revenue generation; I went in there to improve on the numbers and boosted staff capacity.”

