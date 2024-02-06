How Tinubu Made Nigeria Laughing Stock – Aisha Yesufu

Human Rights activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu has made Nigeria and Africa a laughing stock.

Aisha Yesufu’s declaration came after Tinubu’s 2013 post on Twitter (now known as X) asserting that leaders who glorify the late South African leader, Nelson Mandela but lack his moral fortitude and discipline obstruct their people and turn Africa into a laughing stock.

Yesufu shared the post on X along with a caption that reads: “Another day to remind you that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made Nigeria and Africa a laughing stock.”

The rising hardship and insecurity in the nation have prompted social critics to launch a number of attacks and complaints on Tinubu’s administration.

In addition, Yesufu recently declared that her opposition to the current administration did not fear for her life.

She instead claimed that she would keep criticising Tinubu’s administration for the nation’s growing economic problems and growing levels of insecurity, citing instances in which Tinubu had taken similar action in the past.