How Tinubu Made Me Join APC, Ex-Delta Rep

A former member of the House of Representatives, Ossai Ossai, has revealed that he left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the personality of President Bola Tinubu, his vision for Nigeria and his performance.

According to the lawmaker, he had been with the president for years, including during his days as the governor of Lagos State.

Ossai described Tinubu as a leader who has performed well in the past and is performing now as the President, adding that his policies and programmes are paying off and the country will be better in no distant future.

He said, “We have had some strong leaders before who could not do it, but today we have a very strong leader that I believe in, and that leader is Asiwaju Tinubu.

“I followed him up during the time of SDP in Lagos. I was part of the Agbalajobi groups in Lagos, and from human rights up to SDP. And I’ve seen his leadership style.

“As a governor of Lagos State, I followed him up. Then, I was a member of the House of Assembly.

“He is somebody I pray that he will continue to succeed and become president of the country.

“And today he is the president, and he has issued policies that are germane to sustain our country, strengthen our country for the future.

“You also remember that not only were political parties in America, but one political party in times dominates.

“There comes a time when you have a strong personality in a Republican like Reagan. It became the Reagan policies, followed by Bush, Bush the father.

“So at a particular point in time, personality comes to champion the cause of the next generation.

“And today, my role model, Asiwaju Tinubu, is championing the next cause for the next generations. And there’s every need for me, since the umbrella has been broken by people who are supposed to fix the umbrella.

“I champion myself to follow President Tinubu, who is doing great; his policy aligns with and I feel that also Delta state will align with such policies, which is currently not happening.

“And I feel that I can join forces with those of them who have been strongly in APC, in Delta state, to fix Delta state. And I can bet you that we’re going to, APC is going to win Delta state. Not only winning the governorship, but winning the presidential election.

“And not only winning the presidential election, I use my federal constituency as a basis to champion this cause. I’m a grassroots politician, and we can fix it. And I’m telling you today, the APC, we are mighty winner in our federal constituency I think that is why I’m in APC.

“You will see the recent program that President Tinubu has been chopping up. You can see what is growing. going on in terms of infrastructure development in different places that have been abandoned.

“You can also see that currently a policy came out from the federal government through a policy of in-health, whereby those who are having challenges in issues of kidney problems, diabetes, and others, but a chunk of 80% of what is going to sustain them through life has been restored in terms of they will not pay for 80%.

“So, invariably, what they are going to pay is 12%. You can see policies that are geared towards obliterating the mandate.

“You can also see policies on agriculture where all APC governors are gearing towards agricultural revolutions, and you can see that the inflationary rate has dropped in terms of food in the market.

“New people go to the market to buy food. They go to buy tomatoes and peppers. It is not what it used to be yesterday. People are making it possible because they go back to the farm. You can see our security being restored in different key areas.

“You are not hearing where a bomb is bombed anywhere or in any other places. That means President Tinubu is a man with focus, who is championing great feet, and who will make this country continue to be united, and no disruptions will come.

“You can see that the elites of nations now respect Nigeria because of the personality of Mr. President, who is my role model. So, I have come to join APC to assist in navigating Nigeria into the next promised land.

“I think that is why I joined APC. Like I said, the entire party is a centralist party. No sharp ideological program, but the capability to implement this program is what we are talking about, and APC stands out. So APC goes to the next level.

“Rwanda today is ruled by a strong person, personality, and by political parties that have driven progress into that country. Today, everybody wants to go to Rwanda and probably have a summit.

“As of yesterday, nobody was talking about Rwanda. Somebody built Rwanda through a political party that has stood out. That’s a personality. And…Tinubu, who is building Nigeria now as a place of convergence.”

