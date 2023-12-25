How Tinubu Ignored My Advice – Soyinka

Prominent Nigerian dramatist, Prof. Wole Soyinka has said that President Bola Tinubu disregarded his recommendation to not seek the office.

When Soyinka paid Tinubu a courtesy call at his Lagos residence on Sunday, he claimed to be checking up on the President and his spouse, who had disregarded his counsel.

During what he called a “embarrassing” visit, the literary great claimed to have given the President a seven-point agenda.

“I came here with a seven-point agenda. And we had a very thorough discussion on those items,” Soyinka told reporters after the visit.

“Actually, it’s an embarrassing visit because when I visited him the last time, it was to try and persuade him not to run for office.

“I told Atiku and himself to please leave the ground so young people could run. That’s the last time we met about five years ago.

“So I came to see how he was doing after ignoring my advice. I came to see how both he and his wife were weathering Nigeria, and to wish them a Happy Christmas,” he said.