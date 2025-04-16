How Tinubu Govt Taking Nigeria Backwards – El-Rufai

Share

The former Governor of Kaduna state who recently defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Nasir El-Rufai, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of dragging the country backwards since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

El-Rufai also accused the Tinubu-led government of incompetence, nepotism and betraying the founding ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview with Deutsche Welle Hausa in Katsina, the former APC chieftain said the country’s current situation under Tinubu was worse than what Nigerians experienced under previous administrations.

El-Rufai also listed rising insecurity, worsening economic hardship and ethnic profiling as some of the issues plaguing the nation under the current administration.

“Ever since the assumption of office of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president, the country has begun to go backwards,” he said.

“Insecurity has increased, the economy is dwindling, affluent people are now poor, and ethnic profiling is on the rise.

“Whoever he is giving an appointment to must be someone he knows or from his tribe. They can dismiss that, but Nigerians are not stupid. There is no way your name is this, and they will say no, you are from Katsina,” he added.

El-Rufai’s comments come amid mounting public criticism over the state of the economy and growing concerns about worsening insecurity across the country.

