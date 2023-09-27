How Tinubu Economic Policies Is Affecting Nigerians – NULGE

Amabali Olatunji, the National President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies and strategies are harming the general populace.

Olatunji who made the remark on Tuesday also faulted President Tinubu for leading an overly large cabinet of ministers and aides.

Speaking at the session of a two-day National Youth Conference held by the union in Benin City, Edo State said having 45 ministries and a plethora of aides is a significant load on an already vulnerable economy, adding that Tinubu needs to comprehend the situation of the people.

He also condemned the removal of fuel subsidy without a mitigation plan and stated that the current economic policy of the administration is hurting the poor and vulnerable most.

He said, “We should be talking of cutting down on the cost of governance at a time like this rather than doing things that exacerbate the already bad situation. About 26 ministers and a few aides would have sufficed considering what the country is currently undergoing.

“The president also hurriedly removed the fuel subsidy without the fuel subsidy without putting in place measures to cushion the effect and that is why we are at this abysmal level.

Hopefully, he will retrace his steps and the country can move in the right direction.

“You cannot say Nigerians should adjust their standard of living while you live an extravagant life. Nigerians are going through harrowing experiences. People are frustrated but we should not lose hope,” he added.

Olatunji also urged the Federal and state governments to allow local government financial autonomy and expressed gratitude to the Edo State Government, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, for establishing an enabling climate in the state.

Comrade Lazarus Adorolo, the chairman of NULGE in Edo State, stated that the conference’s purpose was to prepare the workers for retirement and that the knowledge they gained there would be extremely useful to them after retirement.

The official commissioning of the Edo state NULGE House is the highlight of the two-day conference.