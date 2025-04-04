How Three Foreign-Born Players Eyed By Chelle Can Help Eagles

Share

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a challenging task in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a slow start in the qualification campaign.

With only seven points from their first six games in a group that includes South Africa, Benin Republic, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda, Nigeria’s chances of securing a spot in North America appear uncertain.

Coach Eric Chelle has recently announced that he is monitoring several foreignborn players, particularly Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Noah Atubolu, with the intention of inviting them to strengthen his squad in a desperate effort to secure qualification.

AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes about what these players could contribute to the team in order to help the Eagles qualify for the Mundial.

Lesley Ugochukwu

At just 20 years old, Ugochukwu is already making waves at Southampton, proving himself as a physical and composed defensive midfielder. Born in France to Nigerian parents, he has represented France at the youth level but remains eligible for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria has struggled with balance in midfield, particularly in providing adequate protection for the defence. Ugochukwu’s tackling, interceptions, and physicality could help stabilize the team.

Standing at over six feet tall, he possesses the strength and stamina required for the physically demanding nature of African qualifiers.

Additionally, he is comfortable playing as a deep-lying midfielder, facilitating smooth transitions from defence to attack—an area where Nigeria has been lacking. With Wilfred Ndidi struggling for consistency, Ugochukwu’s presence could offer fresh options in midfield and help the Eagles control games better.

Carney Chukwuemeka

A dynamic, skillful, and intelligent midfielder, Chukwuemeka is another English-born talent who could be a game-changer for Nigeria.

Although injury has limited his appearances for Dortmund where he is currently on loan from Chelsea, he is still regarded as one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe Nigeria has been overly dependent on Victor Osimhen for goals and lacks a true attacking midfielder to connect the midfield and attack.

Chukwuemeka’s ability to carry the ball, create chances, and break defensive lines would be a valuable asset to the team. He offers versatility, as he can play as a No. 10, a central midfielder, or even a second striker, providing Coach Chelle with more tactical options.

His composure in tight spaces, combined with close control and the ability to operate in congested areas, could help Nigeria break down defensive teams— an issue they have struggled with in qualifiers With Alex Iwobi playing a deeper role and the Super Eagles lacking a natural attacking playmaker, Chukwuemeka’s inclusion could make Nigeria’s attack more fluid and unpredictable.

Noah Atubolu

Nigeria’s goalkeeping position has been a subject of debate for years, but Stanley Nwabali’s impressive performances at the 2024 AFCON temporarily settled the debate.

However, with the Super Eagles struggling in the World Cup qualifiers, and no serious competition for Nwabali, Freiburg’s Noah Atubolu could emerge as a serious contender.

Atubolu, who plays for SC Freiburg in the German Bundesliga, is gaining top-level experience in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

Regularly facing high-quality attackers has sharpened his reflexes, positioning, and decision-making—qualities that could give him an edge over Nwabali, who plays in the less competitive South African league.

