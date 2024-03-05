How the Super Wealthy Invest their Money

As inflation runs rampant and continues to reduce our purchasing power, you might be considering a few investments to supplement your income. Furthermore, the current conditions have created an interesting challenge for the super-rich with extra wealth just sitting. Money loses its value over time because of the constant inflation rate and even more so in conditions like today.

Investing it well is the only way rich people can guarantee their wealth’s value does not depreciate over time. This left us wondering how they invest their money to ensure they remain wealthy. If not, TradingGuide.co.uk serves as a reliable resource for investment advice.

Real Estate

Traditionally, real estate has been one of the best ways for the super-rich to hold their wealth. The industry has also been one of the few ways many rich people have gained and stored wealth to escape the effects of inflation. Furthermore, other than a few dips every once in a while, it’s a pretty secure sector that appreciates in value as money depreciates.

For instance, Microsoft billionaire, Bill Gates, has stored most of his wealth in 270,000 acres of farmland across the United States. While in the Uk, the Royal family owns around 263,000 acres of land in the country and many more in other regions of the world.

Stocks

Part ownership of companies that are performing well is another way wealthy people like to invest their money. Stocks in companies such as Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, and VW appreciate over time and act as an excellent way for them to secure the value of their wealth. Furthermore, stocks pay dividends yearly, a passive income source that requires low maintenance.

Some also hold a controlling interest in companies they’re interested in, while others diversify their portfolios by investing in stock funds or a few different stocks.

Hedge Funds or Private Equity

Private equity funds and hedge funds have been among the few ways many millionaires grow their wealth. This, in a nutshell, involves several rich people pooling money together and handing it over to an investment firm to invest it on their behalf. The good thing about these funds is that they are publicly traded and highly liquid, enabling anyone involved to exit their position quickly if need be.

On the other hand, hedge funds are another form of pooled investment. However, their management is a bit different from that of private equity. A hedge fund manager aggressively pursues several investment strategies that bring massive returns for their investors. They can be a bit riskier than other investments, but the super-rich find the returns well worth it.

Fine Art

We start this point by saying that art is one of the top three most unregulated industries behind drugs and the sex trade. Furthermore, even if the super-rich get wealthy trading art, it’s not a good idea to start doing the same if you’re an average Joe like us. Now that the disclaimer is out of the way, art is quickly becoming one of the best ways for rich people to store and even make wealth.

Last year, the UK’s art industry’s market cap was estimated to be around $11.3 billion, and the industry, in general, has constantly been overperforming the S&P 500 in the last 26 years. However, unlike owning stocks or shares in a company, art does not have dividends, but the value of pieces increases as its provenance grows.

Sports Teams

Owning a sports team is a high-risk gamble, even for the uber-rich, but the payoff is well worth it. Unlike buying and owning land or stocks, which require minimal attention, sports teams take good management skills, time and dedication to get your return on investment. However, the few rich people who hack this industry see their wealth grow exponentially.

For instance, Mark Cuban has experienced much success with the Dallas Mavericks. In the UK, Lewis Hamilton has invested in an American Football Team in the US, that’s performing okay, and you know about the story of Abramovich and Chelsea.