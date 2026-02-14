How Teemey’s Dazzled At Asake’s Lagos Concert

It was a brilliant showcase of dexterity as Nigerian saxophonist Teemey, known for his soulful tone, expressive phrasing, and electrifying stage presence, dazzled the audience at Asake’s Lagos Concert, combining technical control with sensitivity to melody and rhythm.

The concert was part of Flytime Fest 2025 — a multi-day Christmas season music festival held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Teemey’s performances reveal a command of the instrument that allows him to navigate complex passages while maintaining tonal clarity and precision. A key feature of this is the use of legato. Notes flow smoothly, giving lines a continuous, vocal quality.

This approach allows phrases to unfold naturally, providing space for melodic development and moments of subtle reflection amid the rhythmic intensity of Afrobeat.

Equally significant is his control of phrasing. Pauses, accents, and dynamic shifts are used deliberately to shape musical ideas and highlight transitions within a piece.

The saxophone interacts with other instruments and vocals, often providing counterpoint or reinforcing melodic lines without dominating the arrangement.

This technique was evident at Flavour’s concert in Portugal. In a live setting with high-energy songs, legato lines created contrast and emphasised melodic contours. Phrasing allowed solos to articulate structural and emotional elements of the music while maintaining coherence within the ensemble.

Performances with Chike and other artists show a similar approach. Solos and melodic passages are constructed with attention to timing and contour, integrating smoothly into the overall arrangement. Legato and phrasing are central to this integration, ensuring that the saxophone contributes to the musical narrative without drawing attention away from other elements.

Teemey’s method demonstrates that dexterity on the saxophone extends beyond technical facility. It involves control of tone, timing, and articulation to convey musical ideas effectively.

The combination of legato and phrasing creates lines that are both continuous and nuanced, supporting rhythm and melody in balanced proportion.

Through these techniques, the saxophone becomes a vehicle for both structural and expressive elements of contemporary Afrobeat. Legato sustains melodic flow, phrasing shapes tension and release, and performance choices ensure clarity and integration within the ensemble.