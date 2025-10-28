The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zach Adedeji, on Monday said that the various tax reforms that led to the amendments of tax laws, which are the Finance Acts, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and other subsidiary legislations, have significantly reshaped Nigeria’s tax ecosystem.

Adedeji, who spoke in a goodwill message delivered at the training workshop for Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and Judges of the Federal High Court on the new tax laws, commended the steps being taken by the judiciary to achieve the government’s tax objectives.

According to the FIRS boss, the reforms further led to the introduction of new compliance obligations, dispute resolution mechanisms, and enforcement provisions that require robust judicial interpretation for effective implementation.

He added that the judiciary, through its interpretative powers, remains the ultimate arbiter in maintaining the delicate balance between the legitimate powers of tax authorities and the rights of taxpayers.

He said: “The decisions of our superior courts have not only clarified ambiguities in tax statutes but have also provided stability, predictability, and fairness in the administration of the tax system”.

READ ALSO:

“As you are aware, the efficiency of our tax system is closely linked to the timeliness and consistency of judicial decisions. Tax disputes that are resolved promptly and based on clear judicial principles foster voluntary compliance, enhance investor confidence, and ultimately contribute to national revenue mobilization.”

In this regard, the importance of continuous judicial education on emerging tax issues cannot be overemphasised.

“This workshop, therefore, is not only timely but also essential. The dynamic nature of the global economy — driven by digitalisation, cross-border transactions, and evolving business models — continues to present complex tax challenges.

Understanding these complexities is crucial to ensuring that judicial interpretation aligns with both domestic legislation and international best practices,” he said.

According to him, FIRS remains committed to supporting the judiciary through knowledge sharing, provision of technical resources, and continuous engagement.

He said: “We recognise that a strong and knowledgeable judiciary is indispensable to the success of any modern tax administration.

“As key stakeholders in the Nigerian tax system, we must continue to strengthen collaboration, foster dialogue, and develop mechanisms that promote the early and effective resolution of tax disputes”.

He lauded the National Judicial Institute (NJI) and all participants for their dedication to capacity development.

“I am confident that the insights gained from this workshop will further enhance the quality of judicial pronouncements and contribute to a more efficient and equitable tax system in Nigeria,” he said.

Adedeji disclosed that the workshop provides an invaluable opportunity for interaction between the judiciary and the tax administration in order to deepen our collective understanding of the evolving tax landscape in Nigeria.