How Tax reform’ll enhance efficient collection, benefits SMES, states –CITN, others

The tax reform bills at the National Assembly have generated so much controversy and push-backs, especially from state governors and some Northern elders. PAUL OGBUOKIRI examines the bills and concludes that the bills are set to simplify the Nigerian tax system

The tax reform bills at a glance

As a comprehensive tax legislation, the Nigerian Tax Bills (NTB) harmonizes all tax laws in the country into a more simplified and manageable single piece of legislation. Section 1 of the NTB provides that the objective of the proposed legislation is to provide a unified fiscal legislation governing taxation in Nigeria.

Hence, various taxes, which were previously administered under different tax legislations are by the provisions of the NTB unified and compressed into one simplified law and administered accordingly.

Sunday Telegraph reports that this simplification is intended to ease compliance for businesses and individuals, making it easier for them to understand their tax obligations. In addition, it was disclosed that the unification and simplification of the Nigerian tax laws which the NTB promises is motivated by the need to engender efficiency and effectiveness in tax administration while eradicating conflicts and the multiplicity of tax laws that the current tax regime is plagued with.

Aims of the bills

The Head of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed that the bills are to address the challenges of multi-layered taxation, consolidate various legal frameworks relating to taxation, expand the country’s tax base and generate sustainable revenue streams for national development.

It is also aimed at addressing complexities of the current tax system and enhances tax-compliance.

Significance of NTB to individuals, corporate entities and states

It was disclosed that the NTB adopts a progressive personal income tax system and provides tax relief for low-income earners. Particularly, incomes below N800,000.00 are completely exempted, and higher earners are taxed progressively according to their earnings.

It follows, therefore, that the tax burden on low-income earners is reduced, and that the tax burden is generally spread to reflect equity and fairness in wealth distribution. The annual tax rate, as outlined in the Fourth Schedule of the bill, is as follows: First N800k – 0 per cent, next N2.2million – 15 per cent, net N9million – 18 per cent, net N13million – 21 per cent, net N25 million – 23 per cent and above N50million – 25 per cent.

Before now, the personal income tax rates for different bands of annual income are as follows: First N300k – 7 per cent, net N300k – 11 per cent, net N500k – 15 per cent, net N500k – 19 per cent, net N1.6 million – 21 per cent, and above N3.2 million – 24 per cent.

A glance at the two sets of rates showed that while currently a low-income earner who earns N25,000 monthly, which translates to N300,000 annually, is required to pay 7 per cent income tax, the new rates proposed in the Nigeria Tax Bill exempts individuals, who earn N800,000 or less annually from paying any income tax. In effect, every minimum wage earner in Nigeria would be exempted from personal income tax.

However, with the new provisions in Section 28 of NTAB, financial institutions are now mandated to furnish tax authorities with details of individuals whose monthly cumulative transactions amount to N25 million or more. This would bring more high-income earners into the tax net.

Also, the Bill progressively redesigned the capital gains tax regime by exempting some forms of capital gains from taxation and, in other cases, raising the gain threshold before imposing a capital gains tax. For example, Section 51 of the bill exempts an individual from paying tax on the proceeds of the sale of his residential property or land adjoining his residential property up to a distance of 1 acre.

In Section 50, the bill exempts compensation paid to individuals for personal injuries, such as loss of employment, defamation, libel, slander, etc., from capital gains tax once the amount is N50 million or below. Above N50 million, only the excess constitutes chargeable gains. The current provision of the subsisting Capital Gains Tax Act is that compensation for loss of office, etc, is subject to capital gains tax on the portion of the income above N10 million at 10 per cent.

To corporate entities

It was disclosed that the bills aim to ensure ease of doing business, which has long been a hurdle in Nigeria’s economic growth. Businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), have historically struggled with the complex web of tax regulations. By streamlining tax rules, the NTB 2024 simplifies compliance, enabling businesses to focus more on innovation and expansion rather than wading through bureaucratic red tape. In doing so, it creates a more conducive environment for entrepreneurship and investment.

The bill in Section 20(1)(a)-(l) also indirectly reduces the taxable income of companies by increasing the deductions allowed from the company’s gross earnings before ascertaining the company’s profit, which is eventually taxed. The bill also eliminates a minimum income tax of around 1 per cent of gross earnings hitherto imposed on companies that did not declare profit.

For corporate entities, the NTB, pursuant to Section 56(4) provides for a reduction of the current 30 per cent rate for corporate income tax, and proposes 27.5 per cent in 2025 and 25 per cent in 2026, while completely exempting small companies. This significantly reduces the tax obligation of corporate bodies. Additionally, the NTB raises the threshold for corporate tax exemption from N25 million to N50 million in annual turnover, thereby exempting many small businesses from corporate tax.

Furthermore, the NTB tackles the problem of multiplicity of taxes for corporate bodies by harmonizing multiple levels of taxes, introducing a 4 per cent development levy, which will regress to 2 per cent by 2030.

The bill went further in Section 59 to harmonise all the special deductions on companies’ profit (different from the profit tax) into a single development levy that is expected to progressively decline from a rate of 4 per cent in 2025 and 2026 assessment years to just 2 per cent from 2030. The three direct annual deductions on companies’ profit consolidated into a one-off development levy by the bill include: a. Tertiary Education Tax – as of today, companies are required by the TETFUND Act to pay 2 per cent of their annual assessable profit as tertiary education tax into TETFUND;

b. NASENI Levy – apart from the deduction of 3 per cent of the total revenue accruing to the Federation Account, the National Agency for Science & Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Act also mandates FIRS to collect 0.25 per cent of the turnover of companies and firms with income or turnover of N4 million and above; and c. Information Technology Tax companies with an annual turnover of N100 million or more who are engaged in banking and other financial activities; insurance activities; pension fund administration; GSM service providers and telecom companies, as well as cyber and internet service providers, are required by the NITDA Act to pay 1 per cent of their profit before company income tax (CIT) as information technology tax annually to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Nigeria Fund (NITDF).

Nigerian Education Loan Fund’s (NELF) primary funding source is through the deduction of 1 per cent of all taxes, levies and duties collected by FIRS and not necessarily extra direct deductions from companies’ profits.

However, in the Nigeria Tax Bill, the NELFUND is the greatest beneficiary of the development levy. According to section 59(2), the development levy to be collected by NRS (i.e. FIRS) at progressively declining rates from 2025 shall be distributed as follows:

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETF) will receive 50 per cent of the total development levy in 2025 and 2026 (rate of 4 per cent). In 2027, 2028 and 2029, TETFUND will receive 66 per cent of the total development levy collected (the levy rate declines to 3 per cent). From 2030 and above, TETFUND will cease to receive any share of the development levy.

The Student Education Loan Fund will receive 25 per cent of the development levy in 2025 and 2026, 33 per cent in 2027, 2028, and 2029, and 100 per cent from 2030 onwards. This would now be 2 per cent of the assessable profits of all companies (except small companies and non-resident companies).

The National Information Technology Development Fund will receive 20 per cent of the development levy in 2025 and 2026 and 0 per cent from 2027 onwards.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) will receive 5 per cent of the development levy in 2025 and 2026 and 0 per cent from 2027 onwards.

For most companies, the NTB is coming to harmonise their taxes into a maximum of two (income tax and development levy) with a maximum total rate of 27 per cent (25 per cent profit tax and 2 per cent development levy) for the biggest companies from 2030 instead of a top rate of 33.25 per cent they currently pay, which is a relief for businesses.

Also, the NTB effectively handed over the revenue collection duty of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to the NRS (FIRS). The Seventh Schedule of the NTB prescribed the royalties all production of petroleum (from inland basin, onshore, offshore and deep water) would be subjected to, which are to be collected on behalf of the Federation by the NRS (FIRS) with the royalties so collected by the NRS administered in accordance with provisions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill (Act).

Sharing of VAT revenue

The notable implication of the tax bills to the states is the changes regarding revenue sharing generated from Value Added Tax (VAT). According to Mr. Oyedele, the new sharing formula has the states and local governments receiving the bulk of the VAT revenue, thereby reducing the existing quota accruable to the Federal Government. Precisely, 55 per cent and 35 per cent of the VAT revenue is accruable to the state and local governments respectively, while 10 per cent goes to the Federal Government.

While this sharing formula represents fiscal federalism, it is noteworthy to state that the VAT derivation model pursuant to Section 77(8) which potentially redistributes revenues amongst state governments equitably, incurs significant losses to some state governments. Based on the 60 per cent derivation model, states that contribute more in VAT revenue will earn more while states that contribute less might earn significantly less.

Meanwhile, tax experts on Thursday scrutinised the taxation of income of persons (TIP) under the proposed NTB, 2024, calling for caution in the implementation of the proposal.

At a webinar organised by the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) tagged, “A Critical Review of Taxation of Income of Persons under the Proposed Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024,” they called for a review of the proposal following some grey areas.

Tayo Ogungbenro, Partner and Head, Transfer Pricing and Tax Consumer and Industrial Markets at KPMG, said the proposal for the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) establishment may expose individuals to double taxation.

CITN President, Samuel Agbeluyi, tasked experts to explain the proposal to Nigerians in a way they would understand it.

