How Suspected Drug Addict Stabbed Phone Charger To Death In Ogun

…suspect in custody, say police

A 25-year-old man, Oluwatomisin Abiola, a suspected drug addict has allegedly stabbed a phone charger to death in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspect it was gathered is addicted to drugs and always erratic whenever he takes his drug and he attacks anyone within reach on slightest provocation.

Our correspondent also learnt that the suspect had also attacked his mother the fateful day before he was chased out by the community leaders at Obadeyi Avenue where his parents lives.

Murder

The Sariki Hausawa of Mowe, Alhaji Bello Umar, said around 8am on Saturday, March 1, the victim, Shamsideen Abdullahi, 28, was returning from a public toilet where he went to bath before going to the market.

At that point Abiola had already taken his drugs and became erratic at the Mowe Market Square, it was at that period that the deceased was returning from the bathroom and Abiola suddenly picked a knife from a woman selling vegetables on the roadside and stabbed him on the neck.

Alhaji Umar said the woman who owns the knife was the person who raised the alarm that Abiola had stabbed someone with her knife, that was how men in the market rushed towards the suspect and held him down, while the victim was taken to a private hospital for medical attention.

The Seriki Hausa, who is representing the northern community in the area, said he was sleeping when he heard the scream of his people who came to call him that one of them had been stabbed.

“Immediately, I rush down to the scene only to see the victim in the pool of his blood on the ground.” He said: “When I got to the scene, I called the Mowe Divisional Police officer, who later sent his men and I begged them to take the suspect away to avoid being lynched.

The crowd surrounding the suspect was much he could be lynched. “The suspect is a Yoruba boy, while the victim was an Hausa person. I don’t want tribal war in Mowe, because we live like brothers and sisters in the community.

Few minutes after, the DPO came herself and with some leaders in the community we all went to the hospital to check on the victim. “It was when we got to the hospital, we got to know that the victim was dead.

Immediately, I, the DPO and others rushed to the market to persuade the Hausa traders not to fight. And reminded them that every soul will have a test of death and that the victim’s time has come, warning them that causing trouble will not wake the dead person.

“The police said then said the victim’s corpse should be taken to the mortuary, I stood my ground that the deceased was a Muslim and he should be buried same day.

His remains was then released to us and he was buried that same day at the Muslim cemetery. Before going to the cemetery I went back to the market to talk to our people not to fight over the death of the victim, because the deed has been done.”

He added, “It was an unfortunate incident, the deceased was just coming from where he went to bath before going to his shop where he charges phones, that was when the suspect took a knife from a woman selling vegetables in the market and stab him on the neck without any prior altercation.

“I have to begged my people that they should let go that the Yoruba’s are our landlord and we should live in peace with them, and they listened to me. That was how we were able to resolve it amicably without causing another crisis.”

He added that, after the incident no crisis was recorded in the community between the Yoruba and Hausa residents over the death of the young man. I thank God for the grace.

Family

The victim’s mother, Ajibola Oluwatoyin, who was arrested after the incident said that her son had history of hard drug abuse, which often led him to behave erratically to people around him.

The Seriki Hausa continued; “We were still at the mortuary when police called me on phone that the suspect’s mother have been arrested, it was at the police station I was told that the suspect also broke his mother’s arm after taking his drug before coming to the market that fateful day of the incident to stab another person.

“We are not going to court over the matter. As a Muslim, we have accepted our fate, going to court will not bring our brother back to life. I believe his time has come.” “The deceased and I are from the same local government area in Shagari, Sokoto State.

The deceased elder brother who brought him to Mowe have informed those back home about what happened and they have also accepted it as will of Allah.

“My mother was born in Mowe, my father also lived all his life here in Mowe and buried here. I also married a Yoruba woman. I usually go home once in a year. This place is my home. That was why I don’t want Hausa and Yoruba crisis, because we are one.”

Alhaji Umar said that attack on the Hausa motorcycle riders is another issue he is battling with now in Mowe, because there is an increase on the attacked on Hausa motorcycle riders in Ogun State.

He said presently in Ogun State, Hausa has the largest population when it comes to issues of Okada riders. “As a community leader I have warned our people not to work late at night again, because they are very easy to target at night.

“We have lost a lot of our brothers to Okada snatchers in Mowe and its environs. The DPO in these regard lectured the riders not to take passengers to isolated area, and they shouldn’t work at late hours, because that’s the period when such incident usually happen in Mowe.

“Three days ago, we almost lost one of the riders to a robber who hired him to take him to an isolated area. The thief almost disposed him of his bike, if not that he raised alarm that alerted other bike riders who were going in the area that came to his rescue and the thief then escaped into the bush and ran away.

“This one that stabbed somebody, I was told it was the same Hausa people who used to give him money to buy food, whenever he’s hungry. I don’t know what cave over him.

It was even the Yoruba people who tied down the suspect before we got to the scene. I want to appreciate their concern and love towards the deceased and the Hausa community.”

The deceased elder brother, Tajudeen Abdulahi, said the last time he saw his brother was on Friday night when he came to meet him at his scrap shop. It was unfortunate that my brother was killed in such a manner in the month of Ramadan.

“I was sleeping in my shop in the morning, when someone came to call me that my brother has been stabbed, I rushed down to the scene and saw him in the blood. “My brother is an easy going person, even the Yoruba can testify to his character where his shop is in the community is, I miss him.”

Landlord

Mr. Semiu Osholewa said that the deceased was a nice person to everyone in the area where he operates his phone charger business. “Everybody in the community where he does his business love him, we don’t see him as Hausa person, we see him as a Yoruba because of his character towards everyone.

“I especially, I am going to miss him. He charges my phone for me free of charge. I have not seen him fighting anyone in the community since he came from the North.

I was coming out from my house when I heard noise that someone have been stabbed, it was when I got to the spot that I knew it was him that was stabbed to death.”

Police

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Omolola Odutola, said there was altercation between two of them at the Mowe Market Square.

Odutola said Abiola who also resides in Mowe stabbed the victim in the jaw, but died while receiving treatment at Akinde Hospital in Mowe.

The suspect, who also sustained a machete wound on his right wrist during the incident was treated at Famobis Hospital, also in Mowe, discharged and arrested.

“The weapon used in the assault has been recovered as evidence. Upon receiving the report, police officers were dispatched to the scene, where they found Abdullahi in a pool of blood.”

The state police command urged the public to seek help for individuals struggling with substance abuse by reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The Ogun State Police spokesperson further stated that the suspect and the recovered evidence had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Eleweran in Abeokuta, for further investigation.

“The command remains committed to ensuring justice, and urged the public to refrain from substance abuse due to its detrimental consequences on the users.”

