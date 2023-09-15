How Suspected Cult Boys Lynched Apprentice Accused of Being Robbers’ Spy

Murder

Some boys suspected to be cult members have reportedly lynched a 22 year-old apprentice tailor for allegedly being a spy to suspected armed robbers on Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

The victim, Mujib Hakeem, had allegedly gone to drop some clothes with another tailor in the neighbourhood where his colleague lives and stopped at his colleague’s house around 2.00am to pass the night, because it was late and he was afraid of going back home for fear of being robbed.

The colleague, identified simply as Kehinde, lives in a two-storey building, the same house where the assailants of Hakeem who are also tailors live.

Accused of spying for robbers

However, sources say while the Oyo State-born Hakeem was knocking at the gate, some occupants of the building suspected to cultists accused him of being a spy, saying the person he mentioned as his friend does not live in the building.

Rather than open the gate for him to enter, the assailants allegedly pounced on him, beating him to death. They claimed that he could be a spy for robbers that have been disturbing them in the area.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim’s entreaties to his assailants that he was an apprentice on an errand for his boss fell on deaf ears, as they continue to beat him with dangerous weapons till he breathed his last.

Suspects prevented co-tenants from helping victim

Residents from adjoining buildings who heard the cry of the deceased reportedly rushed to his rescue, but his assailants allegedly prevented them from gaining entrance into the premises to help him.

His lifeless body was later dumped at the gate of the building, while perpetrators of the dastardly act took to their heels before members of the Community Development Association (CDA) and other residents could get there.

The matter was reported at the Lion Building Police Station, but the matter was later referred to Adeniji Police Station, while emergency workers had to evacuate his body to the mortuary. According to the source, those who lynched Hakeem later turned out to be suspected cultists.

Our correspondent also gathered that in order to carry out their act, they brought out dangerous weapons like cut- lasses, sticks, iron rods which they used to beat the victim to death.

“When we got to the 2nd floor of the house where the deceased claimed his friend lives, they’ve locked the gate, so we didn’t get access to en- ter and rescue the boy.

Around 5am when we went to alert other residents and CDA members in the area, the tailors had brought his dead body to the front of the building, they even poured hot pap into his ears to ascertain whether he was staging his death. When they realised he was dead they fled before the CDA members and others residents came.”

Family demands Justice

When relatives of the deceased and his boss along with other tailors in the area were informed of the development, a distress call was made, which brought an emergency ambulance that came and removed the remains to IDH Yaba mortuary for autopsy, and residents and members of Obadina CDA were said to have locked up their rooms and shops in the building and fled, for fear of being arrested.

Meanwhile, the deceased boss, Mr. Afeez Oyekola said the death of his boy is devastating, because he only went to whip a customer’s clothes when he felt it was late and decided to pass the night in his friend’s house, but they accused him of being a spy to armed robbers.

A distraught Oyekola, who spoke with our correspondent, said the deceased was his elder brother’s son, brought to Lagos to stay with him and learn tailoring. “Hakeem has been with me for over two years now, and he was a dedicated boy.”

He said: “On Saturday September 9, I went out with a customer and I didn’t return to the workshop that very day. I have two apprentices and I told one of them to meet me where I went and asked the deceased to stay back at the workshop. I also gave them clothes to sew on Sunday.

“But I was short of cash, I couldn’t go to Ikorodu to meet my family, I had to stay back with them, where we work is like a house where we are comfortable and everything to enjoy is available and I asked them to bring some of the clothes to me before I sleep.

When the other boy working with me brought the clothes to me, I asked him about the whereabouts of Hakeem and he told me he went to whip clothes and told the other apprentice to tell him to see me when he returns from where he went. “This was around 12am, and I prayed for God’s protection over him.

I was taking my phone to where to charge, when suddenly I started receiving different calls. The person identified himself as Kehinde and I told him to wait for me that am coming to his place. Same Kehinde called me for the fifth times that he is waiting for me.

When I eventually saw him he took me to where he was killed. “He said, the deceased was stripped and lying on the floor with several injuries on his body. It was an unfortunate incident.

“The deceased and his friend that he went to check are both stylists. I was told he went upstairs to check on that his friend, but they accused him of being a spy for robbers. When they were beating him, one Alhaji close to the assailants tried to stop them but they didn’t listen to him.

“It was when the assailants realised that he was not breathing again that was when they dragged him down from the upstairs and ran away. When the deceased father arrived the scene, the residents of the area had called an ambulance to evacuate the remains of the deceased to mortuary for autopsy to be carried out. We eventually reported the matter at Adeniji Police Station for further investigation.

Kehinde and those who beat him to death are living together. “The assailants are suspected cultist, after killing my brother, they videoed him and sent it to Kehinde, telling him that they have killed is friend.

With the help of the Community Development Association of the area, we were able to open the suspect’s door and met one person sleeping, but I don’t know if he was part of them, the Policemen who came with us took away four generators found in the house. “All we are demanding is justice for my cousin, I don’t want him to die in vain.”

Police

When contacted, the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin promised to get back to our correspondent.