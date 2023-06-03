How Super Eagles Can Regain Lost Glory, By Tijani Babangida

The word in town is that current super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, would be kicked out by the end of his contract, and many people are coming up with names, what do you think about the situation?

Of course, he is gone. If you see the record of his performances, I don’t think that NFF is going to renew his contract. For now, we don’t know exactly who they have in mind to employ but to I hope we can settle for our indigenous coaches.

Do you have any names in mind?

If they can bring back (Sunday) Oliseh, he can do the job, he is a very good coach, but there are others too like (Emmanuel) Amuneke, he can do the job too. However, if we are going to settle for a local coach, then Oliseh is ahead.

But Amuneke didn’t have a very good or exciting performance where he was before now because he is out of job…

Yes I know that’s the problem of our coaches here; the moment they finish with the national team, you don’t see them performing again, people are not able to see them performing more from somewhere else, so we can be able to assess them but for now it’s what we see. But like I said before, someone who’s above others at the moment is Oliseh and I hope they can give him the job.

There has been the issue of rotating coaches in our various junior national teams, Ladan Bosso was there before, same as Nduka Ugbade and they both returned, is it good to be recycling coaches each time?

Yes, I don’t agree that we should be rotating our coaches, a coach that didn’t qualify for a competition or maybe didn’t do well in the competition will be dropped and after two years they’ll bring him back, I don’t think it’s a good idea.

We can always come back to the league and see who are doing well in the league, who wins the league, who’s doing good in the FA Cup, who’s doing good in these youth competitions, then we can be able to give them chances but we can’t be rotating our coaches, it’s a very bad idea.

What would you say about Nduka Ugbade at the recently concluded U-17 AFCON?

Well, it’s very unfortunate, don’t forget that in football always whatever happens goes to the coach because the coach has always been given a free hand to select his players and if he wins, the credit goes to the coach that win in the competition, and if you lose the first person that gets the hammer is the coach, so if the hammer hits Nduka, nobody can say anything about it, it is just very unfortunate.

It has not been so good recently with the Super Eagles, and in your days were always so eager to watch the team but now, we often watch with our heart in our mouth, what is wrong?

Well, we have to go back to the drawing board, we have said it already it’s the selection of our teams, the way we make our teams and that’s the main problem I believe. Because if you’re talking about our era, we started it back home, we had the Super Eagles that were home-based, stayed and trained and played matches, when competitions came you went and chose what you needed from Europe maybe four or five to six players and put them together.

Well, we’ve already given that idea to the new NFF, I hope they’ll take that idea to bring back this old era so that a coach can be able to bring his stuff to the players and they can have time to assimilate it. Not for a player to come after two three days and he can play in the national team and go back to his club, that will not help us.

You see Morocco, you see Senegal, they have a project and you see the project is already reaching where it’s already reaching, you can see what they are doing on the continent and all over the world.

Let’s talk about Senegal, they have won everything to be won on the continent, what would you say about this and what can we learn from them as a country?

First of all their facilities, they’ve gone very hard, you have to go and see how they do their facilities, their training pitches, their gym and whatever, they have 10years plan that they bring in together, bring their youths and bring them all with the mentality of playing in the national team.

We don’t have that mentorship, we don’t have that mentality of playing in the national team but if we have it this way like Morocco, what they did is similar to the Senegalese. Also, the Moroccan say that if you have any kid playing outside the country, they should come back to the academy in Morocco.

Then you should come and get the zeal and culture to play for Morocco. So, most of the kids in Europe were brought back to that project and they were there playing football eating and sleeping there and they were growing. These are the players you’re seeing now, just within five years and they are still going for 10 years.

Back in your days they used to bring players from the Nigerian league but nowadays, the coaches keep telling us that there are no good players in the league, do you buy that idea?

Back then the professional players were not much outside, but now you find out that if you can just kick the ball, they will take you outside the country so it’s going to be very difficult to organise such teams again but at least you can have a base here, where you can have home-based because we also have the CHAN team that should be only players playing at home, but they have to be constantly in the camp only to go back to their clubs by weekends to play for their clubs and return to camp.

Then the coach should be in Nigeria not to come and go. He should be in Nigeria and telling them what they should do and it will sink into their heads, with this we can be able to say ‘okay I need three players from here’ and then he can bring 10 from outside. That system can help.

The current NPFL season recently ended, although it was an abridged league and we are going to be having the Super 6, what is your take on the league?

I can tell you that kudos to the new NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, by working hand- in-hand with the IMC. The IMC on their part have done a very great job that in a week you can see three away teams that can go outside their home and win or get a draw, that has not happened in our league in recent years, and then look at a newly promoted team like Bendel Insurance, going through the campaign without losing, if it was before, they must at least lose a game, but now it happens because they have sanitised the league and I hope it will be better. That’s great where we can be able to choose our representatives that will represent the nation on the continent; it’s unlike before when we appointed teams to represent us.

You were recently made one of the Naija Super 8 Ambassadors, how does it feel to be among those that will mentor these players?

I have been in mentorship programmes like five or six of them of recent and I know how important it is to speak with these younger ones. Nobody is speaking to them, they are just playing their football, they find themselves now playing and receiving money.

Nobody had spoken to them about how football is, all the hurdles they have to cross, how they need to stop thinking of playing for Manchester United direct because they have hurdles to go from here to there. You should tell them and you should tell them when they get money how they can live their life, you can tell them when they have fame and how they can live their lives and then you can tell them how they spend their money, you can tell them also how they can plan their lives after football.

This is all about mentorship and I’m very happy with this programme. I can be with one team and I can have 24 hours with them and be able to talk to them one on one and be able to talk to the players because I have been there.

What would you say about the coming of money into various football leagues, with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG spending so much on players making it difficult for other teams that only believe in development like Ajax to thrive, do you think such situation is affecting the game?

Yes, it’s true money has spoilt the game of football. That’s what I’m telling you because you see the lower clubs that are upcoming and are doing well before now because of their academies, now they cannot anymore just like the way our league has been spoilt.

The way Europeans come and take from us, that’s the way other teams in Europe also have their football spoilt like Ajax, Arsenal. All what they did before was to bring young- er players and put them in the first team and they make it now they are selling after one or two seasons, they cannot even keep their players.

These teams will be struggling to do well in their home, in their country but when they come out to Europe, they can’t perform well because things have changed.

There have been factions in the players union and you are the president of one of the factions, how soon are we going to get a lasting solution to this problem?

I’m very happy because you asked me this question and am also happy that we have a new NFF president who listens and who wants the system to work, you can see that he has already made the system of the football league to work.

I have met him one on one, I have discussed with him about how he can be able to help Nigerian players by bringing the unions together, making it on.

He already set up a committee and we’re there behind the committee and very soon you’ll see that a good resolution will come out of this meeting and we’ll have a vibrant one union that can be working with NFF. Of course independent of the federation but working for the football players.