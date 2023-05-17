How Sudden Death Can Be Prevented Among Journalists – Psychiatrist

An expert, Consultant Psychiatrist with Ladoke Akintola University Teaching, Ogbomosho, Dr Adeoye Oyewole has counseled journalists on how they can prevent sudden death which is parts of the resultants effect of poor stress management of their mental health.

Oyewole speaking at Fountain University Osogbo, Osun State during a-day workshop organised by the final year students (Pace Setters) of the Department of Mass Communication tagged, ‘Effect of poor stress management among Nigeria journalists on their mental health, productivity,’ raised concerns that journalists are subjected to environments that conditions capable of wearing them out mentally.

He highlighted that journalists are mentally stressed because, “Nigerian journalists carry the country on their shoulders at a mental cost, call to serve through tedious information gathering cultural and bureaucratic bottle-necks that can be humiliating, pressure of deadlines, fear of lay-offsets, sanctions and poor score-cards, hostile, rude, aggressive and threatening audience, exposure to gory and horrifying events among others.”

Oyewole noted that mental stress that not attended to will result to physical and psychological manifestations which include, heart diseases including cardiac arrest, high blood pressure, stroke, depressed immunity, diabetes, ulcers, poor concentration, poor memory, undue irritability, disturbed sleep and sudden death.

He advised that journalists should embark on emotional intelligence assessment, general health check up, temperament assessment and blood Pressure measurement.

Ex-Managing Director of the defunct, Monitor Newspapers, Dr Liad Tella who was represented by the Registrar of Federal College of Education, Iwo,

Mugisu Aderibigbe Yusuff, urged journalists to continue to see themselves as iluminating light of the world in spite of the stress, undue exploitation and dehumanization.

Responding to the presentations, the Chief Press Secretary to immediate past Osun Governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan, Chairman of Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Shina Abukakar and Mrs Toyin Adeoye enjoined journalists to take a rest despite their tight schedule.

They urged them to find time to discuss issues with people who can assist them.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director General, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation who also doubled as the Chairman of the event, Mr Rasheed Folaranmi explained that, journalism generally has built-in of stress on its own because it is 24 hours job as the production is yet to complete until it gets to the readers or listeners.

He appreciated the management of the Institution for the job well done through training of Students. He used the medium to advise the Students of the institution to be ready to sacrifice their comfort by attending lectures, do their assignment and others.

He charged them to prepare for the challenges associated with the future which they must be ready to face, stressing that there are opportunities in the Country for only those who are fully prepared to maximize the opportunities. He charged them to engage themselves in entrepreneurship programmes while looking for white collar jobs.

Mr Folaranmi equally enjoined students to come to OSBC for their practical as the Corporation is ever ready and available to assist them in building their capacities.