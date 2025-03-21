How Stress, Mental Health, Poor Salary Cause Police Officers To Take Own Lives –Security Experts

Share

Security experts have said that stress, mental health and poor salary are the major factors responsible for police officers taking their own lives without recourse to their family lately.

It was learnt that the rate at which police officers are committing suicide is becoming alarming, the recent one was Inspector Ajele Oloyede, who reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a ceramics company in Igbesa, Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the Inspector was stationed at the company as part of the security details before the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

It learnt that on February 27, 2024, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gbolahan Olugbemi, took his own life at Ogbomoso, while, an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Niger State, Shafi’u Bawa, also took his own life by hanging.

Another police Constable at Nasarawa State Police Command, Dogara Akolo Moses, also took his own life without leaving a note.

These incidents highlights the need for deeper investigation into the psychological trauma and pressures faced by police officers in the line of duty on daily basis.

Expert

A security expert and a veteran crime reporter, Mr. Dipo Kehinde, said yes, frustration and financial issues can be major factors contributing to such tragic incidents among policemen in Nigeria.

He said the Nigeria Police Force faces several challenges, including poor welfare, delayed or inadequate salaries, lack of proper psychological support, and difficult working conditions.

When officers are overwhelmed by financial struggles, long hours of work, lack of appreciation, and the dangers of their job, some may feel hopeless, leading to extreme actions.

He however said, it is important to note that suicide is a complex issue often influenced by multiple factors, including personal, psychological, and social pressures.

Addressing only financial difficulties without considering mental health and workplace conditions may not fully resolve the problem of police officers committing suicide while on duty, he added.

Well- being

On improving police well-being for better service delivery, Kehinde said, the police authority can take several steps to improve the well-being of officers which includes: Regular payment of salaries, improved allowances, and timely pension payments, which he added will reduce financial stress.

Housing and health insurance should also be prioritized, psychological support and counseling by establishing mental health support systems, including confidential counseling services and stress management programs, will help officers cope with emotional and psychological challenges.

Also, improved working conditions, provision of modern equipment, better barracks, and a safer work environment will boost their morale and productivity.

“Promotion and commendations should be based on merit, and officers should be encouraged through incentives, scholarships, and career development programs.

“Bridging the gap between the police and the public through community policing can also create a more supportive environment for officers and improve their job satisfaction.

By addressing all these issues holistically, the police force can be transformed into a more efficient and motivated institution, ultimately leading to better service delivery and enhanced security for the nation.”

Poor salary

Meanwhile, another security expert and veteran crime reporter, Mr. Christopher Oji, said the rate at which people, not only the police, are killing themselves is becoming alarming.

He said an average Nigerian is going through serious physical and emotional challenges. Recently, a banker committed suicide just because he lost some money in the cause of his duty.

People are going through hell, He said: “Many Nigerians including policemen are silently committing suicide. Investigation has shown that some police officers have not received their salaries and some who have received, are shot changed.

90 percent of their salaries were taken by the government and they are oblivious on why such colossal amount should be deducted from their salaries. “A police inspector whose salary should be about N180,000 was paid N20,000.

Tell me how a man with five dependents will survive with the meager salary, not to talk of when large part of the salary has been deducted, especially at the period of school resumption that they would pay school fees.

The frustration is too much. “Federal Government should build befitting barracks for police officers to reduce the cost of house rent. There should be a special intervention funds for the police. The Security Trust Fund and the Police Micro Finance Bank should be able to grant loan with small interest to policemen.

“Government should increase their salaries and pay them as and when due. Statistics shows that more police officers die by suicide than in the line of duty. Factors contributing to this include burnout, depression, and stress.

Prevention strategies include identifying risk factors and providing mental health services.”

Dilapidated barracks

“A policeman once told me that he regretted joining the force, claiming they don’t have befitting barracks like their colleagues in the military.

Last year, thousands of policemen moved out of Lagos to their various states of origin as a result of the demolition of barracks in Lagos State.

The policeman said the demolition affected them alot as some of them relocated their family members to their towns.

“The policeman told me that he has warned his children never to join the police force, some of these issues have led to stress and feelings of hopelessness, exacerbating suicidal ideation among police officers.

Also, the cumulative effect of trauma, combined with the stress of police work can overwhelm an officer’s coping mechanisms and increase the risk of self-harm.”

Traumatic exposures

The repeated exposure of police officers to trauma can lead to anxiety and depression, which are linked to increased suicidal ideation. Atypical work hours can also disrupt sleep patterns, impair cognitive function, and increase the risk of suicidal thoughts.

Police subculture often promotes alcohol use as a coping strategy, which can worsen mental health issues like depression. The availability of firearms can also make suicide more accessible.

Punishment

Another veteran crime reporter, Mr. Folorunsho Attah, noted that he does not believe that financial incapability could lead to policemen taking to suicide.

Attah said it is unfortunate that in Nigeria, suicide itself is not considered a crime, but attempted suicide is punishable under the law.

However, since the officer in question committed suicide rather than attempting it, there would be no legal punishment for the act itself.

The legal framework focuses on attempted suicide, with Section 327 of the Criminal Code Act stating that attempting to kill oneself is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison.

He said the police force might conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, but there would be no legal penalty for the act of suicide. “There is limited specific data on the frequency of suicide attempts among police officers in Nigeria.

However, a study indicates that suicide is prevalent among Nigerian police officers, with a prevalence rate of 14% for suicidal ideation or behaviors.

The actual number of attempts might be underreported due to stigma and the “macho” persona often expected in police settings. Additionally, Nigeria’s broader context shows a rise in suicides, including among police officers, due to stress and lack of support.

“The Nigeria Police Force needs effective mental health interventions for police officers, including: awareness program and self-esteem enhancement, these can help officers manage stress and improve their mental well-being, biofeedback training and spirituality: these interventions can aid in stress management and emotional stability.

“Strong Social Support; Encouraging support from families and communities is crucial for maintaining psychological adaptation during stressful periods and mindfulness practices, this can improve their emotional resilience and reduce stress, providing confidential counseling can help officers address depression and other mental health issues, all these should be applied to the police curriculum at training school to have a sound minds while working on the field.”

