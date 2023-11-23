How Streaming Platforms Helped Creative Industry – Adenekan

Serial entrepreneur cum philanthropist, Ademola Adenekan have revealed that streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Showmax amongst others have helped the creative industry in showcasing their content to a wider audience.

The Ogun State-born movie investor said ‘ Netflix, Prime, and others have done nothing to us but greatness because this avenue has been putting us at the center and is also letting the Western world know how creative we are and encouraging Movie makers to do good movies because they all know the positive effect of having their content on those platforms’.

It is however pertinent to note that the aforementioned streaming platforms have also in a way put filmmakers in check as regards the kind of project they want to embark on as they all jostle to have a spot on the platforms as only productions of good standard can make it to streaming platforms, in a way they have been helpful as it is a wining situation.