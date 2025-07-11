How Stolen Vehicles Are Refurbished, Repainted, Resold To Nigerians

..US berates W’Africa as being hub for stolen cars

The Lagos State Police Command recently recovered no fewer than 82 stolen exotic vehicles and arrested some suspects in connection with car theft in different parts of the state.

Some of the exotic vehicles recovered from the suspects included; Mercedes Benz 4matic, Porsche and other expensive cars valued at billions of naira.

Findings have shown that majority of the stolen vehicles are usually shipped from Europe and other parts of the world to neighbouring ports in Ghana, Togo and Benin from where they are smuggled through bush paths into the Nigerian market.

It was learnt that majority of the stolen vehicles are later refurbished, painted, with engine removed and replaced with new ones and resold to unsuspecting buyers in Nigeria as Tokunbo.

Police operatives noted that some of the stolen vehicles were collected at gunpoint, some stolen where they were parked, while, some are stolen by drivers entrusted with such vehicles by the owners, others were intercepted in the process of being taken away to neighbouring countries, but intercepted at border post.

Genesis

It was learnt that criminals now steal vehicles from Nigeria and moved to neighbouring countries, remove the engine and replaced it with new ones with new chassis number.

Vehicles worth billions of naira are being moved out of Nigeria on daily basis through the porous border.

A port official, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the stolen vehicles after being moved to neighbouring countries where they are refurbished, repainted, engines removed and replaced with new ones and sold to unsuspecting buyers in Nigeria as Tokunbo (fairly use).

The source said the vehicles are being stolen from Nigeria due to the fact that people can no longer afford to buy fairly used vehicles from abroad, but resort to cheap ones stolen from Nigeria and resold to unsuspecting Nigerians as Tokunbo, this trade, he noted, has been on for long in Nigeria, “it didn’t just start today.”

“Several vehicles stolen from Nigeria have been recovered from Ghana, Togo and Cotonou, they are being recovered through Interpol. Even, there are workshops where stolen vehicles are being butcher and sold as spare parts to end users.

Majority of the vehicles coming through Cotonou don’t have documents, some are with fake documents. “West Africa has been described to be the hub for stolen vehicles from Europe and America.

The Nigeria Customs and the Police are doing their best, there is little to what they can do, the criminals are also planning their own way of carrying out their operation. Presently, there is increase in stolen vehicles in Nigeria.”

Destinations

On June 15, 2025, operatives of the Interpol, Abuja, working in collaboration with Interpol, Accra, recovered a Toyota Prado (2020 model) in Accra, Ghana. The vehicle, which belongs to a Federal Government agency in Nigeria, was stolen during a robbery incident in Abuja.

Three suspects were arrested in Ghana and have since been charged to court in Accra. The vehicle was successfully returned to Nigeria and formally handed over to the concerned agency.

In a similar situation, operatives of Interpol, Abuja recovered a Toyota Hilux (2018 model) belonging to another Federal Government agency in Nigeria. The vehicle had been stolen from a staff of the agency in Utako District, FCT Abuja, on October 18, 2024.

Through extensive investigation and international cooperation facilitated by Interpol, Niamey, the vehicle was tracked to Agadez, Niger Republic, and officially handed over at the Nigeria-Niger border (Ilela/Konni) to a senior staff representing the agency.

In a related development, the Nigeria Police Force is finalising the recovery and return of two additional vehicles, a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV, which were stolen from their owners in Abuja in May 2025 and subsequently sold in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Meanwhile, the force has encouraged all citizens to register their vehicles on the Police Electronic Platforms and take all necessary precautions to enhance the chances of swift recovery in the unfortunate event of theft of the vehicle.

Security expert

A security expert, Mr Johnson Omoregie, said stolen vehicles have become a lucrative business in Nigeria lately due to a combination of factors involving organised criminal syndicates, high local demand, international demand, porous borders, and sophisticated trafficking networks in Nigeria and in neighbouring countries.

Omoregie said this method of stealing vehicles and reselling them to unsuspecting buyer has been on in Nigeria for long.

Tijani Amani is one of the culprits who steals vehicle from Nigeria and move them in convoy to Benin Republic, it was the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who arrested him and prosecuted him, yet such trade didn’t stop.

He said: “What Amani and his criminal gang usually do then was to steal vehicles from public parking areas or parks, then resell the cars directly or dismantle them to sell as spare parts in Cotonou.

Recently, a syndicate in Ondo State when arrested confessed to stealing cars and moving them out for dismantling and sale as parts, mainly in Lagos. “While some other syndicates operate between Abuja and Lagos, changing vehicle chassis numbers to resell the stolen cars to unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Nigeria has served as a major hub for stolen vehicle trafficking in West Africa, where stolen cars from Europe, North America, and Australia are smuggled through Nigerian ports using deceptive shipping methods like false cargo declaration and hidden containers.

Luxury vehicles worth millions of dollars have been recovered from such operations. “Another problem is the demand for affordable vehicles in Nigeria which fuels the black market for stolen cars and parts.

Poorly controlled borders and institutional weaknesses create opportunities for smugglers and traffickers.”

Omoregie added that, statistics have shown that only about 54 percent of stolen vehicles are recovered, indicating the scale of the problem and the profitability of the illegal trade.

Criminals profit by selling stolen cars or parts at prices attractive to buyers who are unable to afford new vehicles.

However, stolen vehicle business thrives in Nigeria due to organised theft syndicates, crossborder smuggling, high demand for cheap vehicles, and systemic enforcement challenges, making it a profitable criminal enterprise, but until effectively curbed by law enforcement and international collaboration is in place that’s when such trade will reduce to a minimum, not outrightly.

Stolen vehicles from US

Recently, the United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) and National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) partnered to intercept more than 300,000 vehicles coming to Nigeria and other ports in West Africa.

Also, the bureau and USCBP in a joint operation recovered hundreds of rounds of various caliber ammunition that were concealed in vehicles destined to Nigeria.

They explained that criminal networks were altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), forging documents, or employing other methods to disguise the true origins of stolen vehicles, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to trace and recover them.

The VIN was introduced by the Federal Government of Nigeria to curb theft as Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning complained that 45 per cent of imported vehicles coming into the country were smuggled, while 40 per cent, which mostly evade Customs duty are stolen.

In 2023, USCBP said that between January and December 2023, $704.96 million vehicles were shipped into the country as total imports, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), that was N1.06 trillion.

In September 2024, the NICB and CBP noted that the seizures made so far occurred from New York, Newark, Norfolk, Baltimore South to Savannah and Miami seaports.

According to NICB, the rising vehicle theft trends present complex challenges for law enforcement and insurance carriers, noting that issue of stolen vehicles being exported out of the United States was a complex problem with significant implications for law enforcement, public safety and international relations.

However, it added that the volume of goods moving in and out of the country had presented a challenge for authorities to identify stolen vehicles among legitimate exports.

To help address this problem, the bureau said it was dedicated to identifying, investigating, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, saying its partnership with USCBP was part of “Operation Terminus,” to prevent stolen vehicles from being smuggled out of the country through seaports around the nation to Nigeria and other West African countries.

President and CEO of NICB, David Glawe said that NICB was proud to work with partners like U.S. Customs and Border Protection to disrupt transnational criminal networks.

Glawe explained: “These partnerships are critical to the success of identifying and significantly degrading the ability of these criminals to continue their global operations.

Addressing this problem requires a coordinated and comprehensive approach involving law enforcement agencies, government authorities, international partners, and industry stakeholders.

This is especially important because stolen vehicles that are exported are often repurposed for illicit activities such as smuggling drugs, weapons, or even terrorists across borders.”

He noted that organised crime syndicates often orchestrate the theft and export of vehicles, utilising sophisticated tactics to evade detection.

Glawe explained: “These criminal networks may alter vehicle identification numbers (VINs), forge documents, or employ other methods to disguise the true origins of stolen vehicles, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to trace and recover them.”

Also, the USCBP’s Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, Diane Sabatino explained: “NICB has disrupted nearly 2,000 organised criminal networks over the past year and recovered more than 300,000 vehicles, which were valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Our partnership with NICB is critical in our fight against vehicle theft and in disrupting transnational criminal organisations. By working together, we are leveraging our capabilities to deter criminal activities at home and across the globe.

Over the past year, NICB agents, working alongside CBP officers as part of ‘Operation Terminus,’ inspected shipping containers discovering multiple high-end vehicles worth more than $100,000 each, resulting in the seizure of multiple vehicles worth millions of dollars.

“While many stolen vehicles are recovered, there is an increasing global demand particularly in regions where regulations are lax and stolen goods can be easily laundered or resold on the black market,” Glawe said.

“Stopping stolen vehicles from leaving the country requires effective detection and interception measures at various points of exit, including ports, border crossings, and shipping terminals.”

CMR

The Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), ACP Moyiwa Adejobi, urge all citizens to register their vehicles on electronic central motor registry, because it helps combat car snatching by providing a digital, online platform to tracks vehicle ownership and status, enabling the police to quickly identify and recover stolen vehicles.

The e-CMR aids in fighting car snatching across Nigeria. Adejobi said when a stolen vehicle is reported on the e-CMR platform, any attempt to register or transfer ownership will trigger an alert to the police, preventing criminals from easily selling or re-registering stolen cars.

The system validates vehicle details such as engine number, chassis, and ownership history, making it difficult for thieves to alter vehicle identities or launder stolen cars.

“Since deployment, the Nigerian Police have recovered hundreds of stolen vehicles by tracking them through the e-CMR system, which has also exposed vehicles with conflicting information for further investigation.

The digital registry also eliminates physical paperwork, speeding up verification and reducing opportunities for fraud during vehicle transactions.

“The e-CMR provides a centralised database that aids law enforcement in dismantling vehicle theft syndicates and monitoring suspicious activities related to vehicle ownership.

Overall, the e-CMR system enhances vehicle security by making it harder for car snatchers to sell stolen vehicles and easier for police to track, flag, and recover them, thus significantly reducing car theft and related crimes.”

The Nigeria Police Force however encourages all citizens to register their vehicles on the Police Electronic Platforms and take all necessary precautions to enhance the chances of swift recovery in the unfortunate event of theft of their vehicle.