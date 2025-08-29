How Spiritual Transformation’ll Help Fight Corruption –Lagos PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State Chapter, insists the fight against corruption will be a futile and fruitless exercise without “spiritual transformation”.

The Chairman of the chapter Pastor Yemi Davids and Vice-Chairman Rev. Janet Onaolapo as the Chairman said this at an event to mark the body’s inaugural anniversary. According to Davids, spiritual transformation of the citizenry will positively impact the country and influence the citizens’ to shun corruption.

He said as part of the ‘New Dawn’ vision of the chapter, several programmes were held to unite, equip members for excellent leadership, transparency, accountability and to impact lives, especially at the grassroots levels.

Davids insisted that churches are doing a lot to better society contrary to critics, adding that more efforts would be put into communicating some of the work done. He said 60 tonnes of relief materials were gathered from donations and sent to Benue State for distribution to the victims of the violence crisis in the state.