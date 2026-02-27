How Spillover Of Unresolved Conflicts Cause Persistent Security Crisis In North Central –Experts

Despite the Federal Government’s efforts to stop security challenges confronting the North West, North East, insecurity still persists in North Central part of the country.

The expansion of terrorist operations into the North Central is not accidental, but a reflection of prolonged security gaps, weak intelligence coordination, and the spillover of unresolved conflicts from other theatres.

The security situation in North Central part of the country is linked to illegal mining, weak governance, and the exclusion of local communities which continue to fuel violence.

Some security experts who spoke with our correspondent noted that as pressure mounts on insurgency in Northeast, Northwest, the terrorists group are now exploiting the porous boundaries, ungoverned rural spaces, and longstanding communal tensions in states like Plateau, Benue, Kogi and Kwara states.

Genesis

The recent massacre in Woro, a remote community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, which left an estimated 176 residents dead, was not a random act of violence but a spillover theater insurgency war from the Northwest.

The attack was a result of calculated expansion of a jihadist front that the country’s security architecture failed to halt despite prior warnings and lack of intelligence sharing among security agencies. According to a report, the bloodshed in woro was caused by one Abubakar Saidu, popularly known as Sadiku, a terrorist commander whose violent trail spans more than a decade in the northern region of the country.

It was reported that for years, but Sadiku remained a shadowy figure within the insurgency landscape in the North Central part of the country and a 12-year evolution that saw him rise from a handpicked lieutenant of the late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, in 2014, to what security analysts now describe as the “Shekau of the North-Central” by 2026.

Security experts

A group of security experts who spoke with our correspondent separately said the repeated killings of residents by the terrorists group has embolden the perpetrators and deepen public fear.

Military overstretch

The Executive Director, Rule of law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma, said the expansion of terrorists group operations into the North Central is not accidental; It reflects prolonged security gaps, weak intelligence coordination, and the spillover of unresolved conflicts from other theatres.

“As pressure mounts on insurgents elsewhere, they are exploiting porous boundaries, ungoverned rural spaces, and longstanding communal tensions in states like Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Niger and Kwara states. The repeated killing of residents underscores a troubling pattern of inadequate prevention, delayed response, and limited accountability.”

Nwanguma said the Nigerian military has been overstretched by multidirectional engagements across the country, deployment alone is not enough to tackle insecurity in the affected region.

He said: “The core challenge to tackle insecurity lies in the intelligence-driven prevention, rapid response capability, inter-agency coordination, and consolidating gains after operations. Where credible warnings are not acted upon or communities remain exposed, confidence in the security architecture erodes.

“Beyond kinetic operations, government must strengthen early-warning systems, dismantle arms networks, ensure arrests are followed by transparent prosecutions, and address underlying grievances, without coordinated, accountable action, the North Central risks sliding into a protracted insurgency.”

New Sambisa emerge in Niger

A counterterrorism expert Maxwell Oji, stated that the ascension of Boko Haram leader controlling North Central part of the country called Sadiku within the insurgency rank was as a result of his close ties with the late Shekau, who personally selected him to represent Boko Haram’s interests in Niger State.

“He later worked with Dogo Gide to expand into the North-Central terrain and also collaborated with the Darul Islam terrorist group before the police dismantled it,” the analyst wrote. For a period, Sadiku maintained an alliance with notorious bandit kingpin Gide, leveraging the partnership to acquire weapons, intelligence, and local influence.

Oji noted that Sadiku retreated deeper into the forests, eventually establishing a base within the Kainji Forest Reserve in July 2025 and stretching across Niger into Kwara State, the Kainji Forest Reserve has emerged as a strategic hub linking insurgents from the North-East with remnants of bandit groups in the North-West.

The security expert described the forest in Niger as the Nigeria’s “new Sambisa,” offering cover for recruitment, weapons movement, and coordinated attacks on rural communities across Niger, Kwara, Kebbi, and parts of Kaduna states.

Warning letter

Another security expert, Femi Adeniji, said terrorists fighters were spreading across Kaiama, Baruten, Borgu and surrounding areas near the Kainji Forest Reserve. He said these territories group were initially controlled by the Mahmuda group, whose influence waned sharply after the arrest of its leader in August 2025.

But following the arrest of the Mahmuda leader, Adeniji said some fighters joined Sadiku’s faction, while others fled to Benin Republic, consolidating Boko Haram splinter control around the Kainji axis.

According to him, before the attack in Woro Community warning letter was sent to the community and warned the residents before the eventual attack. The village head of the community, Salihu Umar, confirmed that a letter written in Hausa and dated 19 Rajab 1447 (January 8) was delivered to him about three weeks before the massacre.

The letter, signed by JAS, stated that the group wished to “secretly” meet with community leaders to preach and would not harm residents. Unfortunately, on the of the day attack, witnesses indicated that the gunmen arrived in Woro around 5pm on motorcycles, armed with AK-47 rifles and explosives and surrounded the community, blocking all exit routes in the town.

At about 6pm, the attackers stormed the Emir’s palace, dragged out his family and set the building ablaze. At the same time, indiscriminate gunfire rang across the town. “Terrorists moved to North Central Nigeria due to a mix strategic, economic, and environmental factors.

They shifted operations there amid military pressure elsewhere. “Military crackdowns in the Northeast and Northwest pushed these groups into North Central states like Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi and Benue, where they exploit porous borders, forests, and weak governance and the recent escalation attacks leads to killing of dozens and displacing thousands of residents of the states, which force the Federal Government to deploy troops to the areas.”

Attack will persists

A security expert, Kabiru Adamu, warned that attacks by terrorists would persist unless structural reforms are urgently implemented and agencies are held accountable. Adamu said the persistence of vulnerabilities within the national security system, weak accountability, porous borders and limited coordination among security institutions would likely sustain the cycle of violence in the area.

He noted that the recent attacks across several states reflected a pattern rather than isolated incidents, stressing that security threats would remain as long as systemic weaknesses were left unresolved. He said: “I foresee these attacks persisting.

Anyone who understands security knows that the first step is to identify the security vulnerabilities and block them, that is the best way to prevent threats. But we have not taken adequate measures to address these gaps, so they persist, almost daily. “Our rural areas remain poor, and security presence there is thin.

Our borders are still porous; law enforcement and the justice system remain extremely weak. State governors are not adequately delivering on public security, yet they collect security votes monthly and chair their state security councils. “As far as I know, none has abdicated that responsibility, yet little has changed.

“Another problem is the inability to hold security authorities accountable. In the Kwara case, the incident happened on the January 3rd and up to the 6th, not a single person has been queried or given an administrative warning, despite over 170 citizens reportedly killed.

The same pattern followed incidents in Niger and Kaduna, including the abduction of churchgoers. No public official was held accountable.” Adamu added that “as long as these conditions remain, such incidents will continue. The biggest issue is our failure to decisively go after the perpetrators.

We are handling them with kid gloves. They continue operating, raising funds, acquiring weapons, and obtaining motorbikes and fuel. Where, then, is the seriousness?”

7 farmers killed

On February 22, 2026, seven farmers were killed on Sunday night in attack at a bar in Dorowa Babuje, a community in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. It was learnt that the gunmen stormed the bar and started shooting indiscriminately, killing seven and injuring others.

The spokesperson of Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the development. “Seven persons have been brutally killed following an attack by armed men in Dorowa Babuje in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, this evening,” he said.

“The attack occurred at about 7:27 p.m., leaving three others seriously injured. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention,” he added. The group accused members of the Fulani community of launching the attack.

Two killed

Also in Adamawa State, two people were reportedly killed in renewed attacks on communities in Apa Local Government Area, Benue State, on Sunday. The violence occurred in Edikwu G’Icho, OleG’ijamu, and Ukpogo when suspected armed herders reportedly invaded the communities.

Residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a pastor returning from church was among those killed during the ambush. They also alleged that two women were raped during the attacks and were rushed to a hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The youths in Oiji mobilised quickly and successfully repelled the attackers, preventing further casualties. Confirming the attacks, the Chairman of Apa LGA, Adams Ocheiga, said the victims were ambushed and killed on Sunday at Edikwu Ward 11. “Two people were ambushed and killed at Edikwu Ward 11, while Oiji was attacked this morning but repelled immediately by vigilant youths.Some communities in Benue State have become epicentres of attacks by suspected armed herders, killing and maiming innocent citizens.”

Soldiers killed

Tragedy in Bauchi:

In another tragic attack by bandits on Gwana District, Alkaleri LGA in Bauchi State, on February 22, 2026, two soldiers and a vigilante were killed, while three community members were abducted.

The Command Public Relations Officer SP Nafi’u Habib said the Bauchi State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) neutralised seven bandits during the gun duel. According to the PPRO said additional security forces have been deployed to restore order and rescue the abducted victims.