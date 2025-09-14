How Sound Sultan’s Death Shape My Music Career – Seyi Shay

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, better known as Seyi Shay, has shared a deeply emotional account of how the death of her mentor, Sound Sultan, changed the trajectory of her music career.

In an interview with TVC, the singer revealed that Sound Sultan’s passing in 2021 left her heartbroken and struggling with the will to continue in music.

She recounted how Sultan welcomed her when she first came to Nigeria, accommodating her in his FESTAC home with his wife for a year, while also introducing her to key figures in the industry.

The singer disclosed that she was supposed to visit him in New York shortly before his death, a missed opportunity that left her devastated.

“During the filming of Nigerian Idol, my mentor, also my best friend, who was like a father figure to me, passed away. Sound Sultan was the one who brought me into the Nigerian music industry.

“What hurt the most is that I didn’t get to see him before he passed away. He asked me to bring him something specifically, and I was supposed to fly out that weekend. His death tore me apart, and I felt like I had no will to continue music without him,” she said.

At the same time, Seyi Shay revealed she discovered she was pregnant with her daughter. The situation, combined with the loss of her mentor and the “toxic” nature of the Nigerian music industry, pushed her to take a break.

“I told myself there’s no way I would raise my child in such an industry under constant scrutiny. So, I decided to step back for my peace of mind and mental health,” she added.