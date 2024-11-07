How Soma Drugged, Hit, Tied Me Up – Ex-Girlfriend Alleges

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Soma’s ex-girlfriend, Hilda Dirisu, has accused him of stalking and physically abusing her.

Soma’s ex- girlfriend said despite being involved with his colleague, Angel Smith during and after the All-Stars season, Soma repeatedly tried to rekindle his relationship with her.

Dirisu made the allegations while reacting to accusations by Angel’s fans that she “Stole” the reality star’s bracelet.

She was spotted with a bracelet that Soma allegedly stole from Angel and gave to her.

READ ALSO:

After the photo went viral, fans started tagging her and accusing her of stealing Angel’s bracelet.

Reacting, Dirisu took to her X page to ask fans to question Soma on how the bracelet got to her.

Dirisu wrote: “Since last year’s show, I don’t think I’ve caught a break from his fans, shippers, family members, or Somadina himself.

“This morning, I woke up to tags on Twitter about a ‘Stolen bracelet or cat collar.’ God please!

“I’m just going to put these questions out here for you all to ask him. Ask Somadina Anyama how the ‘stolen bracelet’ got to me in the first place.

“Ask him what happened at my house in late April this year -how he drugged me, hit me, tied me up.”

New Telegraph reports that Soma and his recent girlfriend, Angel Smith has unfollowed each other, sparking break up rumours.

However, Soma has yet to react to the allegations.

Share

Please follow and like us: