How Social Media Activity Influenced Don Jazzy’s Decision To Sign Ayra Starr

In a revealing segment on the Afrobeats Podcast, DJ Big N, Mavin Records’ in-house DJ, shed light on a key part of Don Jazzy‘s artist selection process: their social media presence.

According to DJ Big N, before Don Jazzy considers signing anyone, he visits their Instagram page. If an artist doesn’t have at least 10 to 15 posts showcasing their craft, they may not even cut. As DJ Big N put it: “Jazzy would go to your Instagram and scroll. If you don’t have about 10 to 15 posts there, he will not be moved because that reflects poor work ethic.”

This rule proved crucial when Ayra Starr was discovered. Don Jazzy saw her consistent uploads, covers, and originals online before reaching out. According to multiple sources, he initiated contact just hours after watching her content and officially signed her within three days.

Don Jazzy himself has emphasized publicly that social media is often where major talents are discovered. In past statements and shared DMs with artistes like Ayra, Boy Spyce and Bayanni, he highlighted that he reached out only after seeing credible samples of their work online.

Beyond social media activity, Don Jazzy says he also considers factors like raw talent, personal character and age but rarely ignores someone who maintains a visible, consistent creative presence online.