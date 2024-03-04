How Sisi Quadri was buried in Osun

The remains of Nollywood actor Tolani Oyebamiji aka Sisi Quadri who died on Friday, March 1, has been buried in his hometown in Agbowo area of Iwo. Quadri died after a brief illness at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso. Chairman Odun chapter of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Mr Marufudeen Lawal, said the deceased would be missed by his colleagues in the entertainment industry because of his endowed talents.

Lawal said the actor’s body was brought from Ogbomoso on Friday before his internment and prayers offered at an open field close to his house. He said the late Nollywood actor played major roles in the industry that would not make his lovers and followers to easily forget about him. “His death was shocking to us because we never knew he would pass away now. He did not inform us about his sickness, we would have assisted him. “We expressed our condolences to his family and loved ones and the entire state ,” Lawal said.

According to him, plans were on to partner with states governors in order to ensure that their colleagues benefitted from their Health insurance schemes. He, therefore, called on Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun to support TAMPAN members by ensuring they all enrolled on the state’s Health Insurance Schemes which would be of great benefit to them.