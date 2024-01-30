How Seyi Law Stole My Intellectual Property – Baba Tee

Popular Yoruba comic actor, Babatunde Bernard, also known as Baba Tee, has accused his colleague, Seyi Law of stealing his intellectual property.

Baba Tee made the allegation in his latest interview on the ‘Honest Bunch podcast’.

Speaking on his relationship with Seyi Law, he noted that Seyi Law was his very close friend until the day Seyi stole his intellectual property for his personal gain.

According to him, Seyi Law went behind him to use his joke at one of AY’s shows.

He said, “Seyi Law was my best friend, we were very close, but one day, Omo Jesus called me to inform me Seyi Law was using my joke at AY Makun’s concert.

“He used my material to do an Open Mic at his show. I didn’t believe it until he rendered my joke at a show I attended.

“My intellectual property and I once noticed it before.”