How Service Chiefs’ Appointment May Impact 39, 40 Regular Courses – Military Sources

There are strong indications that the appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Bola Tinubu, may necessitate the retirement of members of the 39, and 40 Regular Courses (RCs) of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Sunday Telegraph reports that President Tinubu effected a major change in the hierarchy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), with the appointment of Major-General W. Shaibu (Chief of Army Staff); Rear Admiral I.

Abbas (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Vice Marshall Sunday Kelvin Aneke (Chief of Air Staff). While Gen. Shaibu takes over from Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, who has been elevated to the position of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’), Rear Admiral Abbas, and AVM Aneke will replace Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, as well as Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar.

The newly-appointed Service Chiefs are expected to fully assume duties, after their respective confirmation, next week, by the Senate, in fulfillment of constitutional requirements. Highly placed establishment sources, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph on the development, said in line with the time-honoured military tradition, officers of 39, and 40 regular courses, may naturally proceed on retirement.

The New CDS’ is member of 39RC, while the CNS, and CAS are of the 40RC. The New COAS is 41 RC. Speaking on the likelihood of dozens of senior officers retiring across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, one of the senior officers said: “To be honest with you, all 39RC, and 40RC will retire.

“The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj-Gen. Akomaye Undiandeye, though a member of RC 39, retained his position”. Another senior officer, who spoke on the development, noted that the new Army Chief, being a member of 41, might allow a few of his coursemates to remain.

His words: “While confirming the information you gathered regarding your investigative report, I will like to add that the new COAS, Gen. Shaibu, may choose to allow some of his class mates to remain, depending on trust, loyalty and other fundamental considerations.

“Let me also inform you that in the Military, a senior officer does not pay compliment to his junior; it’s against our cherished tradition. “The implication of this will be reflected in the high number of retirements that will sweep across the TriServices (NA, NN, and NAF).

“The new Service Chiefs are expected to take over from their predecessors on Monday, or Tuesday latest, while awaiting confirmation by the Senate.”