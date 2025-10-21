How SEPLAT Is Nurturing, Shaping Character Of Nigeria’s Future Leaders

The PEARLs Quiz, one of Seplat Energy Plc’s flagship educational programmes, introduced in 2025, has not only continued to shape the character of Nigerian students, but also nurture future leaders, despite the daunting task of equipping millions of primary and secondary school students with the skills needed to thrive in a knowledge-driven economy.

According to UNESCO, Nigeria has the largest schoolage population in Africa, with millions of students enrolled in primary and secondary schools.

But, beyond literacy and numeracy, the pressing question is how to prepare young people with the confidence, resilience, and values needed for the realities of the 21st century. While the government various initiatives over the years seek to close gaps in infrastructure and curriculum, private sector interventions have increasingly stepped in to complement these efforts.

The year’s competition, which drew participation from no fewer than 314 secondary schools in Imo State at the first stage, was narrowed to 100 at the intermediate stage and four schools at grand finale to produce the top three winners.

The PEARLs Quiz, organised in partnership with the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), is a deliberate exercise in character building, beyond a mere academic contest for the award of trophies, cheques and scholarships in order to reward brilliance.

At this year’s final, the organisers insisted that other students who did not come the top should come forward for hand shake and applaud also as winners. That gesture of sportsmanship received applause from government officials, regulators, teachers, and community leaders present at the event.

Sportsmanship

This gesture of celebrating others’ success was not incidental, but designed as part of the learning experience. By encouraging students to congratulate winners, organisers positioned humility, respect and emotional maturity alongside intellectual prowess. In its remarks, Seplat Energy, however, described the competition as “building the total quality child,” underscoring that its real intent is to prepare students for life, not just exams.

The state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof BTO Ikegwuoha, said the emphasis should not be on winning, but on “drawing valuable lessons from participating,” lessons that should spur students to embrace even greater challenges in the future.

Meanwhile, such consideration has transformed the competition from a highstake contest into a platform for developing resilience and civicmindedness among the students.

Therefore, to the organisers, in a society where education often leans heavily toward competition, grades, and outcomes, Seplat’s approach offered a subtle cultural reset that values matter as much as victories.

Confidence as a currency

Confidence is a recurring theme in the PEARLs Quiz narrative. Facing questions under the bright lights of a public finale requires more than memorisation – it requires poise. For the students, standing before an audience including their peers, teachers, officials, and regulators was as significant as answering the questions themselves.

According to Managing Director of Seplat East Onshore Ltd, Ibi-Ada Itotoi, who was also represented by the Base Manager Eastern Asset, Emmanuel Otokhine, every student who made it to the finals was already a winner, having gained the courage to compete at that level.

“We encourage you to build on the confidence earned from participating to guide you in achieving great heights in your future endeavours,” she said. “That distinction is critical.

Research in child psychology consistently finds that selfconfidence is a predictor of longterm success, often more so than raw academic achievement. By rewarding not only winners, but also participation, the PEARLs Quiz reframes confidence as an achievement in itself. It tells students that the courage to show up and try is itself a victory, the MD added.

Teaching resilience through setbacks

The structured progression of the PEARLs Quiz from over 300 schools to four finalists naturally produces disappointment for many. For every winner, there are dozens of schools that exit earlier.

But here lies a teaching opportunity. NUIMS’ Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Mr Seyi Omotawa, represented by Minanengiyeofori Loveday, Lead Community Relations, urged participants to “embrace this opportunity wholeheartedly,” even as he reminding them that the true prize is not the monetary reward, but the ability to grow from the experience.

This mirrors broader educational insights: environments that frame setbacks as part of learning cultivate students who persist longer and recover faster.

By publicly recognising all participants and reinforcing the value of effort, the quiz turns defeat into a constructive milestone, as it teaches young people that failure is not a destination but a process of refinement.

Learning as a team

Meanwhile, another distinctive feature of the PEARLs Quiz is its team-based structure. Students compete in groups, representing their schools, and supported by teachers, who receive laptops as part of the rewards. This structure reinforces that learning is rarely a solo endeavour.

Success is shaped by collaboration among students working together, and between teachers and pupils navigating preparation as a unit. Rewarding educators alongside students sends a powerful signal about mentorship. Teachers are not just background facilitators; they are role models, whose guidance shapes both knowledge and character.

This dual recognition strengthens the message that education is a collective pursuit. It validates the reality that excellence emerges from ecosystems – schools, teachers, peers, and families, and not just individual talent.

Expanding definition of excellence

Seplat, alongside the quiz also organises a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) competition, where its awards six schools with N250,000 cash each for their innovative projects.

The entries for competition are in the areas of functional electronic-driven vehicle, an AIbased career guidance system, an architectural house design, a telescope, and a fashion e-business portal. By spotlighting invention and practical problem-solving, Seplat extended its characterfocused ethos: true excellence include curiosity, creativity and teamwork.

This deliberate broadening of what counts as success helps students understand that brilliance is not confined to memory recall as it also includes the ability to design, invent, and collaborate.

In a rapidly changing global economy, this is no small lesson. Employers increasingly prize adaptability, teamwork, and innovation over rote knowledge. However, by elevating STEAM projects alongside quiz results, the programme validated both the cerebral and the creative.

Support

Support for these values was magnified at the Owerri finale, where regulators such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) commended Seplat for “upholding excellence in business operations and taking the initiative to the education sector so as to help groom leaders of tomorrow.”

The state government pledged further support as it promised to provide a conducive environment for the programme to thrive. Other dignitaries, who echoed the importance of blending character with academics, stated that education must shape both intellect and integrity.

This endorsement, according to stakeholders, matter when government officials, regulators, and company executives speak with one voice, as the lessons learnt in programme would resonate louder in students.

“It reinforces that the values learned are not only useful in the classroom but also recognised as virtues by society at large,” they stated. In his remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, who was represented by the General Manager, Partner Relations, Grace Amadi, pointed out that collaboration between the Joint Venture partners, the Imo State Government and the participating schools made the PEARLs Quiz a worthwhile competition.

Character as a civic investment

Assessing the yearly contest, the PEARLs Quiz demonstrates that education in Nigeria can be more than grades, as it can cultivate ethical, resilient, and confident in younger citizens who are prepared for both professional and civic life.

In fact, in a country where youth represent nearly 70 per cent of the population, programmes that embed values of fair play, respect and teamwork into education are, in effect, investment in the nation’s social fabric.

The stakes extend well beyond Owerri. The experience of congratulating peers, recovering from loss, and standing confidently before a crowd may appear small in the moment, but such habits, repeated over time form the foundation of responsible citizenship and effective leadership.

In a society often fractured along social, political, and economic lines, teaching young people the discipline of respect, resilience, and collaboration is as valuable as any curriculum. The PEARLs Quiz is thus not merely an academic programme, but a civic intervention.

Prizes

It was amid resounding applause as Avana Model Secondary School lifted the 2025 trophy; with Delight International School, Owerri; and St John Leonardi Model Secondary School, Owerri emerged winners at the Eastern Asset 2nd edition of the Seplat JV PEARLs Quiz, held in Owerri. The applause was not only for the prize money, but more importantly for the sportsmanship on display.

Students from competing schools joined in celebrating their peers’ achievement, embodying the very lesson the programme sought to teach. Added to this, the PEARLs Quiz has become more than an academic contest, but a rehearsal for life.

As Seplat and NUIMS expand this initiative, the lessons learned in quiz halls would prove as transformative as any classroom lecture that success is sweeter when shared, setbacks as stepping stones, and that the true purpose of education is not just producing champions, but shaping character.

Beyond the state, the ripple effect of such values-driven competitions has the potential to influence broader conversations about education in Nigeria. And if replicated widely, the lessons in confidence, resilience, and civic responsibility could reshape how students approach learning, leadership, and nationbuilding in the years to come.

For the young participants, the impact will endure long after the trophies gather dust; the friendships forged, the courage tested, and the values internalised would follow them into higher education, workplaces, and public life.

In nurturing both mind and character, the PEARLs Quiz is laying foundations for a future generation of Nigerians, who would not only excel in their fields, but also embody integrity, empathy and collaboration, which are hallmarks of true champions.