How Senator Kalu saved Natasha aides’ salaries

Share

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has rescued the legislative aides of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from suffering salary suspension, after their principal was suspended for six months.

The Senate, had on Thursday last week, descended heavily on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, suspending her for a period of six months, for violating the rules of the Assembly during a recent sitting rearrangement in the Chamber.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, which investigated the Kogi Central Senator’s alleged misconduct, had earlier recommended as part of the suspension, that her salaries, allowances and security details be withdrawn, and she would be barred from accessing the National Assembly premises throughout the six months of her punishment.

However, in his contribution to the consideration of the Senator’s suspension, Senator Kalu proposed an amendment to the Committee’s recommendation, which initially included a provision to suspend the salaries of Akpoti’s staff.

Kalu argued that the aides, who are employees of the National Assembly, should not be made to suffer the consequences of their principal’s suspension.

He stressed that the financial hardship that such a decision would impose on the affected staff and their families would be huge and appealed to his colleagues to salvage the innocent legislative aides.

“We cannot punish the aides of Senator Natasha for an offence they did not commit. They are staff of the National Assembly and have no other farm or means of livelihood apart from their salaries. It would be unjust for us, as a Senate, to deny them and their families their earnings.

“I move that we amend that section and allow them to receive their salaries.”

After making this appeal, the President of the Senate subjected the amendment motion by Senator Kalu to voice vote, and it was unanimously supported by the entire Senate, and the recommendation which was earlier approved was immediately reversed.

According to the Committee, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan failed to adhere to Senate rules and also disregarded the Committee by refusing to honour its invitation on Wednesday last week.

Reading the Committee’s recommendations, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Neda Imasuen said: “One, that the Senate do suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for her total violation of Senate standing rules, bringing the presiding officer and the entire Senate to public opprobrium.

“Two, that for the Senate to consider lifting or reducing the duration of the suspension, Senator Natasha Uduaghan shall submit a written apology to the Senate before reconsideration.

“Three, that the Senate suspend Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan with effect from March 6, 2025, from all legislative activities.

“Four, that her office be locked up for the duration of her suspension and that she hands over all Senate properties in her possession to the Clerk of the National Assembly.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

