How Senate Increased C’ttes To Accommodate Diverse Interests

CHUKWU DAVID x-rays the number of Standing Committees in the 10th Senate and reports that the leadership of the apex Assembly increased the figure from 65 to 74, in order to accommodate political interests

S ince the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999, the country’s apex legislative institution, the National Assembly, has had six consecutive Assemblies, which covers a period of 24 years. At the national level, Nigeria operates a bicameral legislature; made up of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Senate, which is also called the Red Chamber, is made up of 109 senators, representing three senatorial districts of each of the 36 states of the federation, while one senator represents the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The National Assembly is vested with many constitutional powers and functions. These powers and responsibilities revolve around three core functions of legislation (lawmaking), representation and oversight. However, most of the activities of the National Assembly are done through the standing committees, made up of senators and members of the House of Representatives (Green Chambers). Ideally, appointment of lawmakers into the committees ought to be based on members’ professional background and experiences in various fields of endeavour.

Unfortunately, as a result of various contending political interests, this is not always the case. Professionalism and experience ought to have been explored to prepare the legislators to be able to scrutinize bills, motions and other legislative proposals for optimum functioning of the legislative body, but the story is different in most cases due to parochial interests. The lawmakers also consider petitions from individuals and corporate bodies from across the country.

Although resolutions of the standing committees on such matters, which the chambers usually consider and adopt, don’t carry the force of law as previous Assemblies have settled problematic issues to the point of acceptance and enforcement by contending parties. To be able to effectively implement its oversight functions, each chamber of the National Assembly, at the beginning of a new session, constitutes standing committees to supervise activities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of governments in order to ensure good governance via ju- dicious application of funds allocated in annual budgets to execute different developmental projects in the country.

From 45 to 74 standing committees

During the Fourth and Fifth National Assembly, for instance, the standing committees were 45 in number in the Senate. In the Sixth Assembly, the leadership of the Red Chamber, in its wisdom, increased the number to 57. The Seventh Assembly also worked with 57 standing committees, while the Eight Senate, under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki, increased the number to 65 committees, perhaps to accommodate more interests in the committees’ chairmanship.

During the Ninth National Assembly, Senator Ahmad Lawan, who was the President of the Senate, created additional four committees, bringing the number of Senate standing committees in that Assembly to 69. Many had thought that the 10th Senate would work with the existing 69 committees but as the Senate completed the screening and confirmation of the ministerial nominees on August 8, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced 74 standing committees with their chairmen and deputies.

The increase in the number of the committees was after the apex legislative Assembly first amended its rules on its emergency plenary session on August 6, to accommodate the adjustment in the number of the committees. Out of the 74 standing committees, senators on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were announced as chairmen of 48 of the committees, while their counterparts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other minority parties, shared the remaining 26.

The PDP got 18 slots out of the 26 committees allocated to senators from the minority political parties, while four went to those on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), two to those on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and one each to Young Progressives Party (YPP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Allocation of juicy committees

A look at the committees’ composition, shows that the juiciest, like Appropriations, Finance, Senate Services, Petroleum (Downstream and Upstream), Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Agriculture, Works, Tertiary Education, Aviation, FCT, among others, are headed by senators on the platform of the APC. On the other hand, the worst hit in the sharing formula are senators on the opposition platforms, particularly the PDP and their New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterparts, who were not even made chairmen of any of the 74 committees.

Unlike in the Eighth and 9th Senate, when the Committee on Public Accounts (SPAC) was given to one of them as chairman on the strength of their number as a major opposition party, the constitutionally recognised committee was given to Senator Aliyu Wadada of the SDP from Nasarawa West as chairman. In a related development, similar politics also played out in the choice of chairman of Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions Committee, which was given to Senator Imasuen Neda of Labour Party from Edo South Senatorial District.

Reactions by senators

There is no doubt that some senators are obviously not satisfied with the sharing of the standing committees. A member of the NNPP, who was not given chairmanship of any committee, attributed it to the role he played during the jostle for the Senate presidency, noting that he did not support the candidature of Akpabio. He, however, said that he was not go- ing to keep quiet on the issue, promising that he would openly speak out his mind on the perceived exclusion by the time the Senate resumes in September if an adjustment is not made on it as promised by the President of the Senate.

However, Senator Siyako Yaro Anthony (PDP Gombe South), in his reaction, cautioned against making inciting statement on the way the committees were distributed. Siyako, who was appointed as vice chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, said it is too early to comment on whether the committees’ composition is one sided or not as some senators have pointed out. “I don’t want to see the composition of the committees from the perspective of political parties as the Senate is one. But nonetheless, the composition is still being analysed. Let’s see how it is, when the water settles,” he said.

Standing committees and their chairman

The chairmen of the 74 standing committees as announced by the President of the Senate are: Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA Abia South) Power, Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra South) States and Local Gov- ernment Affairs, Akwashiki Godiya (SDP Nasarawa North), Airforce, Aliyu Wadada (SDP Nasarawa West) Public Accounts, Buhari Abdulfatai (APC Oyo North) Aviation, Osita Izunaso (APC Imo West) Capital Market, Cyril Fasuyi (APC Ondo Central) Establishment and Public Services, Udende Emmanuel, Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Seriake Dickson ( PDP Bayelsa West) Ecology and Climate Change, Aminu Tambuwal (PDP Sokoto South) Housing and Urban Development, Adams Oshiomhole (APC Edo North) Interior, Jide Ipisagba (APC Ondo North) Petroleum Downstream, Ahmad Lawan (APC Yobe North) Defence, Kaka Lawan (APC Borno Central) Special Duties, Idiat Oluranti (APC Lagos West) Sustainable Development Goals, Patrick Ndubueze (APC Imo State) Works and Solomon Adeola (APC Ogun West) Appropriations.

Also announced as committees’ chair- men include Musa Sani (APC Niger East) Finance, Usaini Babangida (FERMA), Abiru Adetokunbo (APC Lagos East) Banking , Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Abdulaziz Yar’adua (APC Katsina Central) Army, Isa Jibrin (APC Kogi East) Customs and Excise, Sahabi Ya’u (APC Zamfara North) Cooperation and Integration NEPAD, Ishaku Elisha ( APC Adamawa North) Culture and Tourism, Victor Umeh (LP Anambra Central) Diaspora and NGO, Dankwambo Ibrahim (PDP Gombe North) Drugs and Narcotics, Senator Lawan Adamu Usman (Education Basic and Secondary), Diket Plang (APC Plateau Central) Employment and Productivity, Akintunde Yunus (APC Oyo Central) Environment, Imasuen Neda (LP Edo South) Ethics and Public Petitions, Ibrahim Bomai (APC Borno South) FCT, Allwell Iheanacho (PDP Rivers) Federal Character and Governmental Affairs , Sani Bello ( APC Niger North) Foreign Affairs, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (PDP Cross River North ) Gas , Banigo Ipalibo (PDP Rivers State) Health and Senator Eteng Williams (APC Cross River South) Petroleum Upstream.

Also listed as chairmen are Abdulaziz Yari (APC Zamfara West) Water Resources, Sadik Umar (Trade and Investment), Osita Ngu (Solid Minerals), Dandutse Muntari (Tertiary Education and TETFUND), Benson Agadaga (Oil and Gas Host Communities ) , Abdulhamid Maikori (Police Affairs), Aliyu Wammako (Local and Foreign Debts ), Afolabi Salisu (ICT and Cyber Crime), Alli Sharafadeen (INEC), Francis Fadahunsi (Industries), Adamu Aliero (Land Transportation), Ohere Sadiku (Local Content), Abdul Ningi (National Identity and Population Commission), Yahaya Abdullahi (National Planning and Economic Affairs), Umar Shehu (APC Bauchi South) National Security and Intelligence), Gbenga Daniel (APC Ogun East) Navy, Mpigi Barinada (PDP Rivers State) Niger Delta, Monday Ogberu (LP Edo Central) Public Procurement, Titus Zam (APC Northwest) Rules and Business, Eze Emeka (Information and National Orientation), Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters), Yemi Adaramodu (APC Ekiti South), Youth and Sports and Senator Sunday Karimi (APC Kogi West) Senate Services).

The rest are Ireti Kingibe (LP FCT) Women Affairs, Aminu Iya Abbas (PDP Adamawa Central) Science and Technology, David Jimkuta (APC Taraba South) Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation, Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central) Inter Parliamentary Affairs, Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North ) Privatisation, Ibrahim Lamido (Primary Health Care Development and Disease Control), Yemi Adaramodu ( Media and Public Affairs), Musa Madobi (Legislative Compliance), Mustapha Saliu (APC Kwara Central), Agriculture and Rural Development, Aliyu Bilbis (PDP Zamfara Central), Communication, Sani Wasiu Eshinlokun (APC Lagos Central) Marine Transport, Asuquo Ekpenyong (NDDC), Francis Ezenwa (LP Imo East) NASENI and Barau Jibrin (APC Kano North) Constitution Amendment.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that by December, all electoral litigations must have been ruled upon at the various courts, which may lead to exit of some of the senators already assigned chairmanship positions of the committees, leading to reshuffling. However, time will tell whether the expected reshuffling will mitigate agitations from some senators who feel being sidelined.