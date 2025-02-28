How SEDC Can Turn S’East Disadvantages Into Advantages

Share

The South East boasts of highly successful entrepreneurs and academics who have established themselves individually through knowledge, hard work and determination. Still, the region collectively faces several challenges that hinder its exponential growth and development.

Some of the key factors include: Lack of unified leadership: Unlike their contemporaries the Igbo finds it difficult to come under a unified leadership.

Though they boast of a strong tradition of community organisation and cooperation, which has enabled them to build and maintain thriving communities even in the face of adversities.

They have also made significant contributions to the larger Nigerian society in the fields of politics, economy and culture. Nevertheless, The Igbo landscape is a place whereby every man is a Lord unto himself. ‘Igbo Enwe Eze’.

The Igbo people are highly republican, a factor made worse by their inability to transform its egalitarianism into modern leadership structure.

In furtherance of this discussion, I will attempt to highlight in no particular order, some other factors militating the growth of the South East region or the Igbo nation, leaving the region in a state of despair.

Inadequate Infrastructure: Insufficient transport, power, and communication infrastructure limit economic activities. Poor road conditions and inadequate electricity supply can deter investments and hinder business operations.

Economic Marginalisation: Since after the civil war that was fought between 1967 and 1970 when Biafra surrendered to the Federal troops the region has historically been economically marginalised, which resulted in a lack of investment and development initiatives from both the Federal Government and big private economic players.

The big corporations that left the region as a result of the civil war never came back, instead they found new heaven in the South West and the North. The Federal Government deliberately targeted the South East for deprivation and limited access to resources.

The civil war which was fought on the basis of ethnicity and regionalism has a devastating impact on the Igbo people and their ability to achieve collective success. The lack of thriving industries not only disrupted the economy of the region, it created another challenge of its own in youth unemployment.

Due to quota system, nepotism and tribalism, graduates from the South East could rarely find befitting jobs. High levels of youth unemployment and lack of economic participation is the major reason for youths’ unrest in the region.

Without job opportunities, young people resorted to informal or illegal activities such as cultism, prostitution, armed robbery, and communal conflicts thus further creating an unstable environment that discourages investment and disrupts economic activities.

Major sources of employment in the South East are such informal sectors like trading and farming. Yet again, growth in this section is stunted by limited access to finance. It is common knowledge that many businesses in the South East, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), struggle to access financing.

This lack of capital limits their ability to grow and innovate. The inability of graduates from the South East to find jobs made many male to shun education to pursue wealth in trading and commerce, thus resulting in poor educational outcomes. While there are educational institutions in the region, the quality of education can be inconsistent.

A mismatch between education and market needs led to a skills gap, affecting employability. Those who could not make it through commerce and trading turned to the land for agriculture as employment. Although agriculture is a significant part of the economy, overreliance on this sector without diversification made the region vulnerable to economic fluctuations and climate change.

Agriculture also offered little hope due to the limited land scope of the region. Land in the South East is a priced commodity. Struggle for land more often than not results in communal conflict. Another problem faced by the region is corruption and governance issues: Corruption at various levels of government can impede development efforts and erode public trust.

Poor governance can lead to misallocation of resources and ineffective implementation of policies. Insufficient industrialisation: The region has a relatively low level of industrialisation compared to other parts of Nigeria. A lack of industrial base limits job creation and economic diversification.

The region is also affected by inconsistent government policies. Frequent changes in government policies and lack of continuity can create uncertainty for businesses and investors, making it difficult to plan for the long term. The South East has its own fair share of cultural and ethnic tensions. Ethnic diversity can sometimes lead to conflicts and tensions that disrupt social cohesion and economic activities.

Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach involving government, private sector, and community collaboration to create a conducive environment for sustainable growth and development in the South East region of Nigeria. Environmental challenges: Issues such as erosion, deforestation, and inadequate waste management gravely affect the region’s natural resources and overall quality of life.

However, with the newly created the South East Development Commission (SEDC), the South East region of Nigeria can turn its disadvantages into advantages through strategic innovation and proactive measures. Here are several ways to achieve this: Leveraging technology: Embracing technology can enhance productivity in various sectors.

For instance, adopting digital platforms for trade can help local businesses reach broader markets, while technology in agriculture, such as precision farming, can boost yields and sustainability. Skills development and education: By investing in vocational training and education that aligns with market needs, the region can create a skilled workforce.

This can attract businesses looking for qualified employees and reduce youth unemployment. Creating a startup ecosystem: Encouraging entrepreneurship by providing incubators, accelerators, and access to funding can help turn innovative ideas into viable businesses. This can stimulate economic growth and job creation.

Promoting local resources: The region can focus on developing and promoting its natural resources, such as agricultural products and crafts.

By branding and marketing these products effectively, South East Nigeria can tap into both local and international markets. Public-private partnerships (PPPs): Collaborating with private sector stakeholders can help pool resources for infrastructure development, education, and healthcare. PPPs can also drive innovation by bringing in expertise and investment.

