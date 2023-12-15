How Security Guard Allegedly Killed Father of 2 a Month to His 40th Birthday

Murder

A security guard, one Michael, has been accused of killing a father of two, Ahmed Oyelekan, a month to his 40th birthday at Berger, Oworonshoki area of Lagos State. The 39-year-old man was working with Ikeja Distribution Comapny, before the unfortunate incident that claimed his life. The deceased was said to have gone to check his faulty car where he parked it near a car lot, at Ojileru area, at Berger, with his wife, on November 24, when a security guard, said to be protecting the car lot in the area allegedly shot him on the neck for no apparent reason. Our correspondent learnt that before the deceased wife who was in the car with her husband came out, after hearing the gunshot, the security guard and one other, Bayo and others present at the time had escaped.

Ahmed’s uncle speaks

Mr. Tajudeen Kadiri, the deceased uncle who spoke with our correspondent at his residence, described the death of Ahmed as unfortunate to his mother, wife, all family members, co- workers and the community at large. He said; “I work as a tricycle rider, I was still outside, when Ahmed’s wife called me on phone and said I shouldn’t buy food while coming home, saying she has prepared food and I thanked her and asked after her husband. When I got home, they were not yet around, I then called his wife to know where they were, because I was already hungry, so that they would serve me my own food before going to bed.”

He said: “Few minutes after I spoke with Ahmed wife’s, someone just rushed into our apartment screaming that Ahmed had been shot. That was how I dashed out to the scene, in front of a car lot, close to Third Mainland Bridge, his shirt was soaked. “Before the act was committed, the light at the car lot was put off, why he was killed is what I don’t understand, because he was not a cultist. While I was shouting for help, two persons came out, one Bayo and Michael, I heard Bayo asking Michael why he shot Ahmed. “It was in the process that Ahmed’s wife confronted Bayo that he was at the scene when Michael shot her hus- band and she told Bayo that she saw everyone of them at the car lot before the trigger was pulled by Michael, we immediately left the scene and rushed Ahmed to Gbagada General Hospital.

“Immediately, Ahmed was declared dead on arrival by the medical doctor on duty. His wife started weeping, and she started shouting Michael’s name, that the security guard had killed her husband, she also accused Bayo of being at the car lot when the trigger was pulled by Michael.” Since then, Bayo and Michael are said to have left the community. On the fateful day of the incident, Ahmed was returning from work with his wife in his mother’s car, he was about to drive into Ojileru Street where he resides, but decided to check his faulty car parked opposite a car lot, at the Sand filled Lagoon area of Oworo, by Third Mainland Bridge.

Kadiri added that Ahmed’s vehicle had spent two weeks opposite the car lot, about to be completed by the mechanic fixing it before he was shot dead by a security guard at the car lot. “He always give the guards at the car lot money to help him look after his vehicle and also keep the car key for the mechanics fixing it. I don’t know why he was killed. He was a generous person, he was about to start installation of solar lights in the community when he was killed for no reason. Even the Oba of Oworonshoki knew him very well.

“All we are demanding for is jus- tice, because the police set the man who hired the security guard who allegedly shot him dead free three days after the incident. My son must not die in vain. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and other good spirited Nigerians should help us.”

The widow

The distraught wife of Ahmed, Bolanle Oyelekan, said it was like the assailant didn’t know she was in the vehicle with her husband, that probably she would have been killed too. She said what saved her was that that fateful day, “the vehicle we drove to the scene was a tinted one. We were coming from new garage area at Oworo, where we went to buy fuel in his mother’s vehicle, we were planning to return it to Mama on Saturday and he said we should go check if the mechanic had fixed his own vehicle. “We were still in the vehicle, when I saw Bayo, Michael and others and I asked my husband what he was doing there, and he told me not come out of the vehicle. It was few metres away to where Bayo was standing, I heard a gunshot sound towards my husband.

Before I came out of the vehicle, Bayo and others standing have ran away. Few minutes later, Bayo and Michael came back to the scene to help us lift my husband into a vehicle to rush him to hospital. “Before we left the scene, I heard Bayo asking Michael if he didn’t recognise Ahmed before pulling the trigger. “It was through Bayo’s statement I got to know that it was Michael who shot my husband, I then confronted Bayo, I started screaming and calling for help and we rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival by medical doctor.”

“My husband had a cordial relationship with Bayo and the guards, he used to give them money, why he was shot is what baffles me. I am appealing to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, human rights organisations and good spirited individuals to help me. I want Bayo, Michael and others arrested to know why my husband was killed. At my age I am now a widow. I want justice for him. Unfortunately, he was supposed to clock 40 by January 18, 2024. He’s no more.”

CDA chair speaks

Meanwhile, Pastor Folorunsho Allen, the Chairman, Community Development Association (CDA), said the whole community will miss Ahmed because of useful- ness. He said he was about to travel that fateful day, when residents of the area rushed to his house shouting that Ahmed has been shot dead. “Immediately, I called the divisional police officer of Alonge to report the matter to him. “I was told by some residents that it was a security guard at a car lot close to our street that killed Ahmed and I went to the scene myself with the Policemen sent by the DPO. As an elder in the community, I prevented breakdown of law and order in the area, stop the situation from escalating, because the youths are angry over the gruesome murder of the innocent boy.

“I don’t know what transpired between him and the security guards before he pulled the trigger, it is only Ahmed’s wife that can explain. It was an unfortunate incident. The boy was useful to everyone in the community. Unlike others causing trouble everywhere. May God grant his soul rest and comfort his mother and wife.”

Youths react

A source in the area said some of the youths of the community are seriously searching for Bayo, Michael and others security guards for their alleged involvement in the murder of Ahmed, they even threatened to burn down Bayo’s father’s house. “Bayo is someone everybody respects in the community, we didn’t expect him to be involved in the shooting of Ahmed, because Ahmed was nice to everyone in the community, to even be Bayo and the guards. Now he has been killed.” When the Lagos Command Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, was contacted to get his reaction, he didn’t answer his calls nor respond to text message- from our correspondent.