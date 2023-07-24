How Scores Die In Ondo Tanker Explosion – Eyewitnesses

…Only eight die-FRSC

Not less than 20 persons were roasted to death after a tanker exploded at Ore, Odigbo Local government area of Ondo State on Sunday evening.

The fire incident, eyewitnesses said was said to have been ignited by a spark from a phone held by one of the persons who were scooping fuel that spilled from tanker. Among the dead were three children and a pregnant who brought N100,000 to buy fuel.

Giving an eyewitness account, Mr Awalu Saliu said the tanker fell around 4:30 in the evening and people came to scoop oil from the tanker.

Saliu said “I heard about it and I drove to this place from the town. Many people were taking fuel. The rain has stopped. I parked my motorcycle and came down. After some time, we heard something like a boom.

“The fire started coming. There was another boom and we saw fire coming. Over 100 people scooping fuel directly from the tanker ran away. I also ran. I saw people carrying fuel and being trailed by the fire.

Many people would have died if the fire had started from the tanker but it started where the water flowed to the residence of a woman who was cooking. The woman died instantly.

Another eyewitness, Tijani Diekola said he met several corpses on the ground after the explosion occurred during the scooping of the oil from the tanker on Sunday evening.

Diekola said “I got here a few minutes after the explosion and met some burnt corpses on the ground but the situation was so tense and nobody could get near the place.

It was this morning that some relatives of the victims were able to get the corpses of the affected people. None of them survive the incident because most of them were burnt beyond reasonable measures.”

He met more than ten dead bodies when he got to the scene of the accident on Monday morning saying most of the corpses burnt beyond recognition.

His words “This morning I met about ten burnt dead bodies while those around the tanker cannot be recognized. They were packed inside a sack by officials of the FRSC.

“The tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch around 4:30 pm. The people started trooping to the place of the incident, scooping the fuel until the ugly incident happened around 6 pm.

“What happened was that the fuel started spilling into a stream in the community while the residents continue to scoop the fuel with buckets and kegs until the explosion occurred.

“Unfortunately, a woman was cooking in her kitchen when the inflammable product on the water caught fire, burning the woman to death while the fire travels back to the tanker.

“A pregnant woman crossing the stream with three other minors was caught in the river and burnt beyond recognition. No one could move to save them. Some other people who were close to the tanker were also badly affected. Their remains were packed this morning.”

Another eye witness who gave his name as Cyriacus said they were inside the church when the tanker fell and spilled its contents on the road.

Cyriacus said some persons rushed to scoop fuel despite being warned by their Clergy.

His words “We were inside the church when we heard that tanker fell. The rain was also falling. People were taking fuel when the fire started after a spark from a phone.

“Three children died and we have counted over 15 bodies. A pregnant woman that wanted to buy the fuel also died. The money is still with her.”

The state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the State government have expressed regret over the loss of lives of those scooping oil from the tanker.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaye said “Times are hard, no doubt, but we are very certain that the situation will begin to relax very soon. We need to stay safe, and in good health to keep hope alive.

“We deeply sympathize with the bereaved families, friends, and the Ore community. We pray God to comfort them.”

The Commissioner for Information, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju in her reaction said the government would reach out to the families of the deceased.

Her words “The state would reach out to the victims’ families who are affected by these avoidable deaths. Whatever circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident must be discouraged.

This is one tragedy too many and it is our joint responsibility to ensure this does not happen again. May God grant repose to the souls of the departed and succor to their families.”

However, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said only eight persons were confirmed dead in the inferno that occurred in the community.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah said the eight bodies found at the scene had been taken to mortuary while the driver and his motor boy escaped unhurt.