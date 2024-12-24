How Scampering For Free Food Led To Multiple Deaths

Share

Last Saturday the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, held its annual free food distribution to the needy and less privileged, but tragedy struck along the way, CALEB ONWE reports

It may not be an interesting news to talk about hunger that has been bitting very hard across the country, what may perhaps be a shocking gist, is the survival instinct of many people.

Many Nigerians now sharpen their ears, waiting to hear any information about opportunities to benefit from the distribution of palliatives by either the government or non governmental organisations.

Such information, to many does not require any special invitation for them to file out from their homes and trace the location of such freebies.

The testimony of a 22 yearsold girl who escaped death by the whiskers at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, where 10 lives were lost during a stampede, revealed so much.

The girl ( names withheld) said, but for the mercies of God she would have been counted among the dead on Saturday, December 21, 3024 when the unexpected stampede happened at the premises of the church.

She had gone, alongside many others, to partake in the palliative bonanza for the. needy and less privileged in the society.

This survivor who lives in Gishiri village, a suburb of Katampe District, just about two kilometres to the Church, said she heard that the church was prepared to share some food items, and therefore was motivated to go and benefit from the freebies.

According to her, the only invitation she had, was the announcement from some of her neighbours, who also indicated interest in going for the palliative sharing exercise.

In the end, she found her way to the venue, couldn’t get anything, but was grateful to God that she didn’t loose her life.

She noted that the only saving grace for her was that she arrived the venue, a bit late when the mammoth crowd had already taken over every available space.

“I can’t thank God too much, I escaped death today because I arrived at the church late. When I got there and saw that what they were sharing was 10kg bags of rice, I decided to stay afar off and watch.

“All of a sudden the beggars, mostly Muslim women and their children who used to stay around the Maitama Area to beg, had crowded the place. “Seeing the crowd and the pushing going on I had to stay away from them.

As soon as the officials started sharing the rice, everyone wanted to rush to the front at the same time, that was how the stampede started.

“When I saw children and the crippled persons being marched upon, I had to respect myself and shift away from the crowd.

Before you know what was happening, children were seen been stepped on by the struggling crowd,* she said.

Police confirm casualties

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory has confirmed the incident as well as the casualty figures but complained that the Church didn’t get them or any other security agency involved to deploy some crowd control measures at the venue of the food distribution.

The Police warned that individuals and organisations wishing to distribute food and other palliatives should put in place some mechanisms to prevent unwarranted tragedy.

According to the official report by the police, six ( 6 )adults , four (4 ) children died, while eight ( 8) other people sustained several degrees of injuries.

A statement from the Police, signed by the Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh read as follows: “The FCT Police Command deeply regrets to confirm the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, on Saturday, 21st December 2024, during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly persons.

“This tragic event, which happened at about 6:30 am, led to a stampede that claimed the lives of ten (10) individuals, including four (4) children, and left eight (8) others with varying degrees of injuries.

Four (4) of the injured have been treated and discharged, while the remaining victims are receiving medical care. “The FCT Police Command sympathises with the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

“To prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future, the Command hereby directs that all organizations, religious bodies, groups, or individuals planning any public event, charitable activity, or large gathering in the FCT must notify the Police Command in advance.

This will allow the deployment of adequate security measures to ensure public safety and prevent avoidable tragedies.

“Failure to comply with this directive will result in the organizers being held liable for any incident or loss of life resulting from their negligence”.

Minister’s reaction

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike who expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident, said it was painful that 10 lives were lost in the stampede.

Wike has ordered that the victims who were taken to the hospital should be treated free of charge.

A statement by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said that the Minister has directed that henceforth, police permission should be obtained by individuals or organizations planning public distribution of palliatives, either food items or cash.

“While praying for the repose of the souls of the lives that were lost and fortitude for their families to bear the irreparable loss, Wike assured that the government will ensure that those injured were given adequate medical attention.

“The FCT Minister commended the Police and other security agencies for their prompt intervention, adding that the promptness in which security agencies responded to the incident was commendable”.

