How Sanwo-Olu rebuilds Lagos roads, water, rail transportation

Since the inception of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the state has embarked on massive repairs and rehabilitation of existing roads and the building of new ones, in addition to providing efficient infrastructure for rail and water transportation.

The sheer number of vehicles that ply Lagos roads is second to none in Africa, according to reports. The pressure that these vehicles exert on roads across the state makes them susceptible to wear and tear.

This explains Sanwo-Olu’s determination to repair, rebuild roads and diversify public transportation systems. Since its inauguration on May 2019, Governor Sanwo-Olu has made the provision of an enhanced transportation system a major focus of his administration.

Consequently, roads are being constructed and rehabilitated all over the state with about 69 per cent of the state’s annual budget dedicated to infrastructural renewal. The Lagos State Public Works Corporation has executed rehabilitation and palliatives road works of over 82,787.61 sqm at strategic sections on over 970 roads across the state, according to reports made available to the New Telegraph by the state Ministry of Information and Strategy.

The road repair intervention by the Lagos State Public Works is in the actualization of the vision of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration to ensure the free flow of vehicular movements with the removal of hindrances such as potholes and other gridlock elements across the State, including the repair of drainages.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, 34 roads were executed in Kosofe, Somolu, Victoria Island and Ikoyi along with 15 bridges. He added that in Ojokoro, 31 roads were completed. “We completed 18 housing projects, all of them with inner city roads.”

Others road projects by the administration include the Agege Pen Cinema Bridge, Oniru network of roads, Ikoyi network of roads, Lagos-Ogun Boundary roads Phase II, Lekki Oniru Traffic Circulation Projects and 37 networks of roads in Ojokoro, including Isawo-Agric road, Ikorodu, Oshodi-Abule-Egba BRT lane, Ijede Road Phase 1 in Ikorodu, Tedi-Muwo Link Bridge, Lagos-Ogun boundary Roads in Alimosho and 6 reconfigured Roundabouts – Allen, Ikotun, Maryland, Lekki and Ajah among others.

The government also carried out 110 palliatives and 361 sectional rehabilitations on roads across the state, while over 650 inner roads were rehabilitated by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC).

The General Manager of Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Engr Olufemi Daramola said, “Everything is done In line with the Executive Order of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu which declared zero tolerance on potholes within the metropolis.

“The various palliatives road works were done using materials such as Asphalt, Concrete Granite Boulders, Crushed Granite Stones and in some cases, Paving Stones to repair damaged road pavements and consequently provide comfort to motorists across the state.”

He acknowledged that more roads still need attention but reiterates that rehabilitation and maintenance of roads across the state is a continuous schedule with plans of intervention for different areas and road sections. In his words ‘We are not there yet, we will achieve more under the leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu.”

Some of the major strategic roads where rehabilitation works have been carried out include Iju Road, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ogudu Road, Kosofe, Town Planning Way, Mushin, Ikorodu Road: Maryland Independence Tunnel, Mile 12 inward Ketu axis, Kosofe, Oke-Afa-Ejigbo Road, Oshodi Isolo, Apongbon Round About, Marina in Lagos Island, Oba Akran Avenue, Aromire and Akilo Road in Ikeja, among other strategic roads.

The state also executed urgent road works along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Itoikin Epe and Ikotun Ejigbo Road in Alimosho. According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Lagos with a population of about 22 million people and with about 25 per cent of its landmass consisting of waterways cannot rely on road transportation alone. Therefore, the states require an integrated Transport system.

Consequently, the government invested in the development of water transportation. For example, LAGFERRY has extended its operations to new routes; Bayeku-Okeiranla- Badore- Ilaje Bariga- Victoria Island- Falomo- CMS/Marina- Ebute Ero. These routes cut across all senatorial districts in the state.

LAGFERRY has also improved the enabling commerce environment by providing logistics solutions to notable industries like Dangote Group, BUA Industries, and Crown Flour Mills among others through the movement of their goods by barges from Mile 2 to Apapa on waterways.

According to the Managing director of Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, the agency has more than 20 boats and ferries with over 800,000 passengers daily in over 14 routes cut across all divisions of the state.

Balogun described the massive investment made in water transportation by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu -led administration as unprecedented. He said the government has procured fifteen state-of-the-art boats to boost water transportation in the state.

“This administration has shown greater dedication and genuine commitment to ensuring viable alternatives to road transportation and decongest traffic through unprecedented massive investment in the procurement of boats, construction and rehabilitation of terminals/jetties to open up new areas to water transportation, dredging of the waterways, removal of wrecks along the coastline and investment in security and safety equipment through the construction of Real-Time Control and Command Centres to safeguard the waterways and ensure quick emergency response.”

In a chat with a Journalist, Mr Georges Idowu, who has worked at Victoria Island for several years and lived at Ikorodu. He said, “The state’s investment in water transportation has helped his movement to and fro his place of work making it exceedingly convenient. He didn’t have to go by road. ‘’ I can avoid the heavy traffic from Ikorodu to Victoria Island.

“If I had to travel by road, it would have been very hectic. I know many of my friends who work on the Island and live in Ikorodu, we all travel by boats and ferries which also cuts the travel time significantly.”

Additionally, Governor Sanwo-Olu also made bold moves to develop rail transportation, namely the Blue Line rail which was commissioned by former President Mohammadu Buhari early this year and the Red Line rail which will soon be completed. This rail infrastructure has the capacity to move one million passengers on a daily basis.

The state’s strategic Transport Master Plan encompasses road, water and rail transportation. This, according to Governor Sanwo-Olu, is germane to achieving his vision of a Greater Lagos.