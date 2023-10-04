How Sanwo-Olu completed 22 housing projects in 4 years

As part of efforts to mitigate the housing deficit challenge due to the increasing population in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu completed 22 housing projects within four years.

As gathered, the governor, during his first tenure in office embarked on low-cost housing estate projects across the state for the average residents with the inauguration of over 22 new homes across the state by his administration.

The Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Housing, Adeola Salako, noted that the governor completed and commissioned the housing projects inherited from the past administration.

According to him, there was budgetary allocation for housing schemes in that category comprising over 5,000 home units at various locations and different levels of completion.

He states that some of the scheme sites are located at Igando, Igbogbo, Ibese, Odo Onosa, Ayandelu, Agbowa, Sangotedo, Egan-Igando, LASU main campus, Iba, Ajara, and Epe among others.

“It gladdens the heart to note that over 95% of these housing schemes are now completed.

“Sanwo-Olu also activated the public-private partnership scheme (PPP) which was already in existence. There were more than 30 firms from the private sector who were in place to join the administration in real estate development in Lagos.

“The participation of the private sector in increasing the housing stock is immensely crucial. It helps to reduce direct government expenditure, thereby increasing the pool of funds for housing development.

“Some of the projects that came out from this partnership are located in Idale Badagry, Lekki, Iponri, Ibeshe, Owutu, Ijora, Ipaja, and Ajegunle,” Salako said.

He added that over 70% of these schemes have been completed and delivered, while some have also been initiated at Abraham Adesanya Estate, Ajah.

He informed that collaborations have also been brokered with viable partners especially those with innovative building technology.

“Through the various efforts of the Sanwo-Olu administration 19 housing schemes have been completed in other parts of Lagos.

“These include Lateef Kayode Jakande Estate at Igando, Courtland Luxury Villa, Igbokushu, and Lekki Apartments both through the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation and Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate, Igbogbo.

“Others are Lagos State, Affordable Public Housing Scheme, Idale Badagry, Babatunde Raji Fashola Estate Iponri, and Lagos HOMS Lekki, Phase 2 Estate in Eti Osa Local Government Area.”

He listed others to include Lagos HOMS, Sangotedo, Phase 1 at Eti Osa East LCDA, Lagos HOMS, Odo Onora/ Ayandelu Ikosi, Ejirin LCDA, Lagos State Resettlement Center, Agbowa, Babatunde Olusola Benson Estate, Ibeshe. Others in the wing are Ndubusi Kanu Estate, Gbagada and Lagos HOMS, Egan- Igando, (Phase 1)

“Equally, more Schemes in Sangotedo Phase 2, LASU, Iba, Epe Housing Estate, Itamarun, Epe, and Lagos HOMS, Ajara, Badagry are to be added in due course.

“Many others are in progress under joint venture scheme. They include Ilubirin Foreshore Housing Scheme, Ilubirin, Lagos State Housing Scheme, Ijora Badia, Lagos State Public Housing Scheme, Ilamoye at Oshodi-Isolo LCDA, Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, Eti Osa, LGA, ( Parcel A, B, C, and D). There are other joint venture schemes by the LSDPC, they include: Akanimodo Iconic Towers, Sinari Daranjo, Victoria Island, Channel Point Apartment at Sinari Daranjo, the Avenue Ogudu Scheme II, Court LSDPC Ogudu Scheme II, and Ivy Suite, Ilupeju Gardens at Esther Osiyemi Street, Sura Mogaji Terraces, Ilupeju, Keffi Suites, Keffi, Ikoyi and Love Gardens Apartments, Olorogun, Allen Way, Ilupeju,” he said.

Earlier during the inauguration of Ndubuisi Kanu Housing Estate in Gbagada, Kosofe Local Government, Governor, Sanwo-Olu had said that the housing schemes operated by the Lagos State Government were accessible to all residents.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing adequate, affordable, and decent housing for residents.

The Ndubusi Kanu Housing Estate is a 72-unit housing scheme, comprising two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats.

Sanwo-Olu, who inaugurated two other housing schemes at Agbowa and Ikosi-Ejirin, as part of activities to usher in the administration’s second tenure, vowed that the housing deficit in Lagos would be substantially reduced through continued partnership with the private sector, to deliver a significant number of affordable, safe and decent housing units.

“Providing adequate, affordable, and decent housing is a major challenge faced by megacities all over the world. As a state, we face an additional challenge of limited land size, with a huge population which, according to the 2016 statistics, increases with a daily influx of 123,840 people. A large percentage of this number is here to seek economic opportunities.

“Therefore, we will continue to respond to people’s needs. The people represent the human capital, which involves the poor, the rich, users of homes, home providers, land buyers, and investors. For this reason, our housing provision strategy has been focused on attending to the shelter needs of all,” he had said.

Also speaking, the Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa described the Sanwo-Olu administration as “God sent.”

He thanked Sanwo-Olu for completing the projects with other inherited housing projects.

The Chairman of Kosofe Local Government, Moyosore Ogunlewe, praised the payment options made available to ensure more people benefited from the housing scheme.

