How Russia-Ukraine War Affects Nigeria’s Crude Oil Inflows – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited,(NNPCL) has revealed how the lingering conflict between Russia and Ukraine has impacted Nigerian crude oil inflows from the international oil market.

Olufemi Soneye,

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Abuja that the development has led to a dip in demand from the once-dependable Asian market at the onset of hostilities in the Eastern bloc.

According to him, the Executive Director of Crude and Condensate, Maryamu Idris who spoke during a recent panel presentation at the Argus European Crude Conference in London said Nigeria’s oil exports to India have drastically decreased.

Idris said that the conflict has triggered a situation where India, a primary destination for Nigerian grades, has increased its appetite for discounted Russian barrels to the detriment of some Nigerian volumes.

“To illustrate the extent of this shift, Nigeria’s crude exports to India dwindled from approximately 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the six months preceding the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine to 194,000 in the subsequent six months afterward. And so far this year, only around 120,000 bpd of Nigerian crude volumes have made their way to India,” Idris said.

She noted that despite this decrease in demand from India, the Nigerian crude flow to Europe has increased in a bid to fill supply gaps left by the ban on Russian crude, pointing out that six months before the war, 678,000 bpd of Nigerian crude grades went to Europe, compared to 710,000 bpd six months later and 730,000 bpd so far this year.

Idris added that the conflict has accelerated the shift of Nigerian crude grades to Europe, with several distillate-rich varieties becoming a preferred choice for European refiners.

“This trend makes it evident that Nigerian grades are increasingly becoming a significant component in the post-war palette of European refiners. Several Nigerian distillate-rich grades have become a steady preference for many European refiners, given the absence of Russian Urals and diesel. Forcados Blend, Escravos Light, Bonga, and Egina appear to be the most popular, and our latest addition – Nembe Crude – fits well into this basket,” she said.

In addition to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Idris said that Nigerian crude output had also been affected by production challenges, including reduced investment in the upstream sector, supply chain disruptions, aging oil fields, and oil theft.

“This was a strong factor behind our choice of London and the Argus European Crude Conference as the most ideal launch hub for the grade,” Idris said.

Mrs. Idris said Nigeria faced production challenges aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced investment, supply chain disruptions, aging oil fields, and oil theft, contributing to production declines in the second half of 2022 and early 2023.

She, however, said that the challenges were fast becoming a thing of the past with the implementation of a new framework for the domestic petroleum industry (PIA 2021), rejuvenating the business landscape, and repositioning NNPCL for a more commercial approach.

According to her, NNPC Limited has secured vital partnerships with notable financial institutions to promote upstream investments to restore and sustainably grow production capacity in the coming years.

“NNPC Limited is championing concerted efforts in partnership with host communities and private stakeholders to address the security and environmental challenges in the Niger Delta to further fortify production growth.

Significant improvement on the rebound has already started to show. Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production reached 1.72 million barrels per day in September 2023, the highest level in almost two years.

Our production recovery is, we think, only getting started.

She reiterated that NNPC Limited was bringing the nation’s distinctive hydrocarbon molecules as close to end users as feasible by expanding its involvement in the downstream industry in accordance with a “wells-to-wheels” strategy.

The reorganised NNPC Trading Company, she added, is the means to this end, with an emphasis on expanding NNPC’s market share in the worldwide marketplace for petroleum products, petrol, condensate, and crude oil.