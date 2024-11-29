‘How Rotary Clubs maximise grants to drive community growth’

Share

Grants have become indispensable tools for Rotary Clubs seeking to create mean- ingful and sustainable change in their communi- ties, according to District Governor-elect of Rotary International District 9111, Rotarian Prince Henry Akinyele. Speaking at a Rotary Foundation Seminar or- ganised by the Rotary Club of Akowonjo, Akinyele highlighted how Rotary Clubs strategically utilise grants to address critical needs, foster development, and strengthen local com- munities. He stressed that the ef- fective management and application of grants are crucial to ensuring their intended impact.

“Grants are not just about funding; they are about vision, collabora- tion, and sustainability,” he noted. Akinyele added that one of the first steps to maximising grants is iden- tifying the right opportuni- ties, urging Rotary Clubs to explore both district and Rotary Foundation grants, emphasising the importance of aligning proposed projects with the specific objectives of these funding options. He explained: “District Grants allow us to address local issues with flexibility, while Global Grants pro- vide a platform for tackling larger challenges in collab- oration with international partners. “Clubs are also encouraged to engage with subject-matter experts during project planning. Collabo- rating with professionals not only strengthens our proposals but also ensures technical accuracy and long-term sustainability.

“We also need to conduct a community needs assessment. It is only when we engage directly with our communities that we understand their most pressing needs. “This ensures that the projects we implement are relevant and impactful.” Akinyele also highlight- ed the need for transpar- ency and accountability in managing grant-funded projects. Rotary Clubs, he said, should establish project committees to oversee implementation, define roles clearly, and maintain de- tailed financial records. To maximise the poten- tial of grants, Akinyele em- phasised the importance of engaging Rotary members at every stage.

From fundraising to project execution, member involvement is key to suc- cess. “Educating members about the impact of their contributions and encour- aging active participation in fundraising activities boosts morale and ownership. “When members see the tangible results of their ef- forts, it inspires even great- er commitment,” he stated. Akinyele recommended recognising and celebrat- ing members who make significant contributions to fundraising or project implementation. “Recognition motivates others to step up and con- tribute, creating a ripple effect of positivity and ac- tion,” he added. He called on clubs to develop comprehensive sustainability plans, in- cluding partnerships with local organisations, to en- sure projects continue to deliver benefits long after the funding ends.

“Projects that stand the test of time are those that empower communities to take ownership and build on the foundation we’ve laid,” he explained. Regular monitoring and evaluation of projects also help to identify areas for improvement and ensure alignment with communi- ty needs. Akinyele noted that the Rotary Foundation’s evolv- ing grant model provides even more flexibility and opportunities for clubs. He encouraged clubs to explore these new avenues and leverage the resources offered by Rotary Interna- tional and their districts. “As Rotarians, we have a responsibility to make the most of these oppor- tunities. By doing so, we not only fulfill our mission but also inspire hope and change in the communities we serve,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: