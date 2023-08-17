How Rising Inflation Is Leading Many To The Wrong Path

There is a growing concern about the increasing hardship being faced by Nigerians occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and other harsh economic decisions by the present government. There is also a consensus that the increasing cost of living is leading many young people and even some older ones into crime and other anti-social vices. ADEYINKA ADENIJI takes a look at the link between rising cost of living and increasing criminality.

Challenging times

Despite the efforts of the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on Nigerians, inflation has continued to rise, thereby worsening the living condition of the people. According to the latest inflation rate report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), it said the headline inflation rate rose year-on-year (YoY) by 1.29 percentage points to 24.08 percent in July, from 22.79 percent in June 2023, surpassing analysts’ projections of a 23 percent threshold for the review period.

The new rate represents the seventh con- secutive rise in headline inflation rate since December 2022, where it stood at 21.34 percent. Similarly, food Inflation rose YoY by 1.73 per- centage points to 26.98 percent in July from 25.25 percent in June. NBS said: “In July 2023, the headline inflation rate rose to 24.08 percent relative to June 2023 headline inflation rate which was 22.79 percent.

Looking at the movement, the July 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 1.29 percentage points when compared to June 2023 headline inflation rate. “The Food inflation rate in July 2023 was 26.98 percent on a YoY basis, which was 4.97 percentage points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2022 (22.02 percent). The rise in food inflation on a YoY basis was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, meat, vegetable, milk, cheese, and eggs.”

As the inflation rate continues to rise, Nigerians are now looking for other means of survival. Some of them have gone into inter- net fraud while others see ritual killings and selling of human parts as a means of survival. Within the last few weeks, the media has been awashed with reports of increased ritual killings among the youths.

A graduate of American university

This is the case of Jeremiah Adeniran, an e-hailing driver, who claims to be a graduate of accounting from the North American University, who was recently arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command for his involvement in crime. He narrated how hardship induced by the removal of fuel subsidy pushed him into robbing his passengers of their valuables in Lagos State. Adeniran, said he usually connive with two yet-to-be-identified friends to perpetrate the crime.

The suspect who spoke when he was paraded at the police command headquarters in the Ikeja area of the state, said he had made a total of N700,000 from the illegal operations. Adeniran said, “When I get a man, I will decline the ride. I started this last month and my first operation was on July 28. But I did two other operations this month and I was caught last Friday at Ikotun after I picked up a lady along Ijegun Road a few minutes after 1am.

“She was going to the New Afrikan Shrine. Immediately, I picked her up, I al- ready told my two friends to stay by the road since I knew where she was going. So, I picked both of them and they started the operation with the lady. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while parading Adeni- ran alongside other suspects, on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing accomplices.

Kidney for sale

Saka Sunday, a Lagos-based property agent and building materials supplier, was hawking his kidney for sale online, putting up a video online for anyone who will be interested in it, he said, “I am serious about what I said in that video. And if you care to know, I am not doing it just so that I may have money for personal enjoyment. Neither was it to take care of family needs. It was due to certain business debt that was about to take my life.

That is the reason why you saw that video…” He recounted how a sudden ravaging inflation caused a financial ordeal that led him to advertise his kidney for sale on the internet. It started with his inability to supply on the agreed date. Eventually, when im- porters brought in the products from Europe, prices had increased by about 250 percent from the rate at which he was expected to supply. “It was a terrible experience.

It got complicated daily, to the extent that my health was deteriorating,” he said. Sakaphobia, as he is now known among online followers, after he cashed in on interests and followership that greeted a viral Meta video in which he practically advertised his kidney for sale, said he took to the internet as the fastest means to reach target market for what he had in stock for sale – a vital body organ – his kidney.

In an exclusive interview with New Telegraph Correspondent in October 2022, the Lagos State University graduate narrated the circumstances that triggered his frustration and the decision to result to the immorality of cyber-hawking his organ. The social media influencer, who now en- gages in Cardio-Renal Health Advocacy with his NGO, Sakaphobia Foundation, said selling his kidney became the last option. “I had set aside pride or shame.

All I desired was to get out of this problem, he had said, explaining: “It involved an undertaking I had signed with the Police to pay some money as a refund to my customer. But I was unable to deliver as a result of the sudden hike in prices “After several appeals to the creditor company for a review of the deal given the prevalent rate of inflation, my indebtedness was reduced to about N7 million,’’ Saka disclosed, adding that, yet, there was no way he could pay such an amount.

“Business was dull generally and everybody only existed to survive,” he noted. Generally, in the face of inflation-imposed financial hurdles, numerous susceptible Nige- rians, in the face of helplessness have found themselves in certain crimes and other socially repulsive acts, daily as they struggle to scale their hurdles. While many people are looking for legitimate ways to addressing the economic challenge occasioned by the downturn in economic fortunes of the country, 26-year-old, Franklin Akinyosuyi, a suspected fraudster and ritual- ist was recently arrested with human parts in Ondo town, Ondo State.

He claimed he was constrained to engage in rituals because of untold hardship and low patronage that threatened his business. Akinyosuyi, who was arrested by operatives of the anti-crime unit attached to Funmbi-Fagun Police Station in Ondo town, stated this when he was paraded alongside five other suspects arrested for murder at the Ondo State Police Command Headquarters, Akure. Akinyosuyi told journalists that the human head was discovered in his rented apartment located in Elewuro area of the community. He said that he brought the items from his herbalist who is residing in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

He said: “I am a photographer and I own a boutique as well. It was last year that my uncle took me to a herbalist. I explained to him that my business wasn’t moving well, so he asked me to pay N200,000 to make concoction for me, which I paid within three weeks. “After he was done, he called me to come and pick it and that was last year November. He directed that I should be bathing with the human head every Thursday at exactly 1a.m.

I used it for a month but didn’t see any difference in my business. So, I had to call the herbalist and told him to refund my money.” IN the state, the police also arrested a 47-year-old football coach, Mr. Bankole Oginni, for allegedly killing his ex-lover with hot water in Akure. “On August 6, a young lady reported at ‘B’ Division Akure, that Bankole Oginni Oluwole, male, 47years invited her Sister Bosede Adejoro, 45years to visit him at Danjuma Street Akure in his father’s house via a phone call.

She did not return home on the said day and her phone was switched off and all effort to contact her proved abortive. “So, the next day, the daughter in company of the deceased sister and the brother-in-law traced the house of the suspect to Danjuma, Oke Aro and on getting there found the life-less body of her mother in his room, with her legs tied, patches showing that hot water had been poured on her body and her stomach cut opened with her intestines removed from her stomach.

“During investigation, the suspect claimed the woman slumped immediately she got to the house and he was scared and decided to pour her hot water and tied her leg to enable him dispose her body after removing her intestine.” Though the motive of Oginni is not clear, many believe it may not also be far from the quest to make money to meet rising economic need.

Rising concern

According to experts, this is an indication that society may have been dispossessed of its sanctity through the administration of poverty informed by increasing costs of living. When news came out that a man wanted to sell his kidney, the Nigerian society displayed a dangerous “understanding” and was quick to blame the economy for variously manifested delinquencies in their efforts at solving their economic issues.

This explains the manner of feedback that followed a man’s public hawking of his body organ for sale. According to him, “just a few of the comments across social media platforms were negative, while clarifying that the majority were not too bad. He was, however, quick to note that none of the commentators offered any form of assistance or solution to the problem for which he had been diagnosed with high blood pressure, “even when I am less than 40”, according to him.

Speaking further, he said, “As of that time, the opinion of others did not matter. Some friends and family know me and all that I went through. They couldn’t do much, and it’s understandable,” he concluded, in recognition of stinging effects of persistent inflation that has regrettably left a susceptible majority of hardworking Nigerians helpless and unable to keep their brothers when the need arises

Struggle for survival

Also, touching on what constitutes motivation for some immoralities explored by Nigerians to solve their inflation inspired- challenges, Sakaphobia listed “The survival instinct, living instinct, and the urge to show class while living,” as major culprits. For him, infractions due to survival instinct and living instinct should not be viewed from a common standpoint with those occasioned by irresponsible instinct to demonstrate affluence.

While averring that numerous in his shoes manage to avoid criminal self-denigration and crime, he linked the situation to the effect of economic hardship over mental health; “No one in their right senses would decide to become an Oloso because he wants to spite another. It is not a joke for women to sleep with four different men to repay weekly trading loans because the economy is bad.

It was not easy for me to advertise my kidney in an online video, but the survival instinct will blur your vision of what others consider an abomination. “What is bad is bad, I regret ever taking the decision, but we can’t deny the fact that desperation from a tight financial situation of the country has led many otherwise in- nocent citizens into crime and left the society with wanton moral wretchedness,” the man in his late-30s posited.

Need for re-orientation

The urgent need for a mass re-orientation for citizens’ awareness and awakening was loudly highlighted by a commentator who gave his name as Surveyor Adetunji, who equally narrated a similar experience where he had to sell an item kept in the custody of his wife to pay a commercial debt. Adetunji said this led to his arrest and detention for days. The man, a surveyor, who says he was charged for stealing the property from his wife’s shop, said he never imagined himself being charged for stealing in a shop he rented for his wife.

“I wouldn’t have become a criminal if not for the state of the economy that forced me to see that as an easy exit from my financial problems,” He said. According to Surv. Adetunji, but for the economic situation in the country, certain crimes or immorality would not have been. He added that crime statistics would reduce only in proportion to improvement in the socioeconomic conditions of the people.

While his was a one-off attempt, many others succeeded in getting away with their infraction, others were unlucky to have escaped. As they soon become serial offenders.

Confusing criminality with need to survive

There is a unanimity in opinion that the disposition among those who have become moral offenders reiterate Olatunji’s stance that, “the rate of inflation has made it difficult to distinguish between real criminals and those who have been pushed by unfavorable conditions.” Unabashedly, culprits’ explanation and justification attempts for social and legal infractions committed as they attempt to sus- tain their breath amidst choking inflation, only paint the picture of self-canonisation by a shoplifter beside a highway robber.

Saka and Adetunji are united in in- sisting that being found wanting before religion, law and culture is far better than jumping into the Lagoon because of an inflation-imposed indebtedness. Asked if he had another option that he chose not to explore for some reason to pay his five million naira debt before cyber hacking the very vital body organ, Saka said the only option he didn’t try was suicide.

“It was a terrible time,” he said. However, experts’ opinion highlights the correlation between the widespread moral depravity and the economic conditions of Nigerians. According to Kingsley Ifinwa, Founder of Kingsley Ifinwa World Outreach (KIWO), people often fall under pressure due to soci- etal expectations. In a chat with New Telegraph, he ex- plained how a worsening economy affects the human psyche, which informs their disposition to life generally.

“Man subjects himself to undue pres- sure in response to societal expectations. For some, it’s a case of sustainability, while for others it’s due to social responsibilities as parents, children, and members of the larger ecosystem,” he stated. Speaking further, he said: God created man to dwell in the world with its attendant responsibility, failure in which he is consid- ered not man enough.

“For instance, incapacitated by poverty as a result of inflation, parents, as role models and custodians of moral ethics upon failure to take responsibility over their families, were judged to have not only failed their creator but also the entire society,” cited the KIWO founder. Consequently, in a bid to live up to societal expectations concerning them, many parents have been found to have dodged inflation-conferred indignations which stared them in the face, through means that interrogate morality.

A cleric’s counsel

However, Pastor Kingsley also said lack of social inclusiveness leads to a lack of social cohesion. This, according to him, contaminates societal values. “Factually speaking, people who are struggling to make ends meet, have limited opportunities for social interaction and participation in community life. This can lead to a lack of social cohesion and a breakdown in social trust, which can hurt societal values such as empathy, integrity, compassion, and a commitment to the common good,” the University of Lagos graduate of History and International Studies, said.

Moral decadence

The preacher then proposed a declaration of a state of emergency on moral decadence. “The increase in the rate at which people brazenly choose the wrong route to solve financial problems is appalling. I urge the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the moral sector.” He stressed that the existential effect of moral decadence can be significant and far-reaching. “Moral values are en- trenched in the identity of man.

As so when it is desecrated by man’s environment, whether for reasons of survival or any other reasons at all, it impacts his mentality and that affects the response to the dictate of the environment.” Going by Pastor Kingsley’s analysis, moral decadence is a clear offshoot of poor economic conditions. Bizarre as it may sound, evidence abounds of financially distraught mothers resulting to promiscuity for the sake of feeding their children.

It is now a regular feature in public discussions. Many more are now living on soft loans obtained from Fintech and microfinance institutions without any hope or intention of repayment. They soon become serial default- ers as they later become financial offenders, as serial loans default. Obtaining fresh loans to offset outstanding loans become the modus operandi, to sustain their little families and maintain their petty trading.

“On a personal level, individuals may feel confused, lost, and uncertain about their place in the world. Moral values provide a sense of purpose, direction, and meaning to individu- als. “Also, when people no longer share similar values, there is bound to be chaos,” he said, adding that this happens as a result of a loss of confidence occasioned by how people react to socio-economic hardships.

On the societal level, inflation has increased the rate of unrest, conflict, and chaos. In a viral video recently, a man was caught with the fresh skulls of his last child. Identi- fied as an importer in a popular market in the southeastern part of the country, he said he was drowning in indebtedness to banks and business associates unknown to many. His business began to crumble when high forex rates caused a spike in the cost of impor- tation. He confessed to having opted for ritual to become wealthy and stand worthy of societal perceptions of his personality.

Inflation induced crime

On a societal level, he said inflation-induced poverty has motivated a breakdown of trust and respect in institutions and systems that underpin society. Loss of confidence in the judicial system creates a sense of illegality. Loss of trust in the banking system discourages financial impropriety. Loss in the dignity of labour propels people to be fraudulent.

“The government should go beyond considerable financial reforms to control the rate of decadence because it has a bounding effect on the entire society, which harbours the economy.” Bestiality, glorified prostitution otherwise known as Oloso or ‘hook-up’, gambling, touting, and ‘professional’ begging across demographics, are among other morally questionable acts that have gained elevation to the “better pass stealing” status.

Social intervention

To address some of these challenges, a coalition of 17 civil society organisations, CSOs, called on the Federal Government to roll out a comprehensive social protection programme to ameliorate the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal. According to the groups, the intervention if done in line with the global best practices would capture the poor and vulnerable and lift them out of poverty.

The CSOs made the call in a communique issued at the end of their meeting on Petrol Subsidy Removal and Palliatives recently in Abuja. The CSOs are Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre; African Centre for Leadership, Strategy, and Development; Lawyers Alert; Centre for Transparency Ad- vocacy; Equity Advocate; Food Basket Inter- national among others.

The organisations expressed deep concerns over the government’s initiatives to urgently cushion the harsh economic and social effects of the subsidy removal policy on the citizens. “The CSO leaders noted that social protection policies implementation combined with enlightened leadership and pressure from below can lift people out of poverty. China and India for instance lifted 730 million and 170 million people respectively out of poverty between 1990 and 2015.

“While social protection has been acknowl- edged across the world as a veritable way to re- duce poverty, in line with this, there is a need to update the Nigeria Social Register (NSR) and create awareness on the process of its compilation and the names on the register.”

They also called on the government to promptly initiate the process of raising the national minimum wage “While lamenting that the current national minimum wage of N30,000 remains highly unsustainable considering the current economic condition, they recommended that a process for increasing the minimum wage should commence immediately at the federal, state, and local levels and by private sector employers as the current minimum wage no longer reflect the new realities.

“They noted that the government’s removal of subsidy pushed up prices of goods and services, like foodstuffs, transportation costs, agricultural implements, and inputs, rent, and other services, yet salaries were not increased, necessitating untold hardship, and suffering amongst the citizens.”

The CSOs also recommended that the cur- rent administration adopt a comprehensive development agenda for the country as a piecemeal approach to dealing with recurrent challenges faced by previous administrations would not help in the long run. Speaking, Funmi Akinyele of Food Basket International faulted the decision by the FG to allow state governments to roll out palliative to the citizens. She added that the responsibilities should have been given to local governments being the closest tier of government to the citizens.