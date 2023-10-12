How Reps Preached Unity, Peace At Independence Anniversay

On resumption from the Independence Anniversary holiday, members of the House of Representatives took turns to reflect on the state of the nation, PHILIP NYAM captured their feelings

For two days, the House of Representatives devoted a significant time of their plenary to discuss Nigeria at 63. This, followed a directive by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary on October 3. The House leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, moved a motion to create a platform for members to express themselves in Nigeria at 63 and it was seconded by the minority leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

Ihonvbere, in leading the debate, praised the progress of Nigeria at 63. He also praised the efforts of the present administration for its evident zeal in steering the affairs of the nation despite the difficult prevailing terrain. He therefore urged the political class and all Nigerians to work together to make Nigeria greater. Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) in his contribution, praised efforts of Nigerians to ensure the growth and development of the nation.

He, however, bemoaned the fact that Nigerians seem to grapple with the same cycle of problems and called on the people to come together to redefine and implement the national vision for greatness. He also called for the restructuring and development of the public service sector to ensure effective service delivery. The House Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), in his submission called on members as representatives of the people to shoulder the responsibility bestowed on them in trust by Nigerians in the discharge of their duties.

He wondered why Nigerians are not economically independent and called for leadership in action and not just talk. Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), stressed the need for Nigerians to get it right with the instrument of constitution. He explained that Nigeria as a nation has all it takes to succeed.

Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), on his part, stressed the need to tackle insecurity as a base for development. He also stressed the need for a practical living wage for Nigerians, while calling on the legislature to ensure that this is done to tackle corruption. Hon. Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim (APC, Yobe) called for true unity of purpose for Nigerians devoid of tribe, tongue or religion to tackle the common problems of the citizens.

She appealed to all Nigerians to come together in a singular sense of purpose to eradicate poverty and insecurity, so that Nigeria can stand proud in the comity of nations. Chairman of the House committee on justice, Hon. Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun), in his submission, called for a stop in the prevailing brain drain and solid mineral theft in Nigeria.

He stressed the need for the development of the mineral industry to spread economic wealth to more Nigerians. In his contribution, chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau), called for harmony from all arms of government to ensure good governance for all Nigerians. He stressed the need for technological development in the nation to positively engage the youth so that they will be deterred from vices such as financial crimes, drug abuse, banditry and insecurity.

Resilience of Nigerians praised

Hon. Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno), praised the resilience of Nigerians to stay united despite various challenges. He called on all Nigerians to live up to the expectations of Africa and the world at large. Hon. Afam Ogene (LP, Anambra) called on the government to provide quick resolution to national insecurity. He also called for dialogue for political differences as well as the release of Nnamdi Kanu to reduce the insecurity in the South-East. In her contribution, Hon. Regina Akume (APC, Benue) called for more patriotism and love for the nation so that Nigeria remains united and progressive.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Hon. Francis Waive (APC, Delta) commended the freedom, diversified population, natural/human resources, peace and unity enjoyed by Nigerians and prayed to God to continue to bless Nigeria. He prayed for stronger institutions and policies for the benefit and development of all Nigerians. Hon. Abubakar Yalleman (APC, Jigawa), in his contribution called for an analysis of the present state of the nation. He commended the progress Nigeria has made so far, but called for better efforts and patriotism on the part of all Nigerians for a peaceful and more prosperous Nigeria.

He called for the support of all Nigerians to ensure the government succeeds. In his submission, Hon. Isiaka Gboyega (APC, Ogun) assured of a better Nigeria as its story has not been all bad. He stated that despite the challenges, Nigerians will definitely overcome the present challenges. Hon. Gboyega stressed the need for the improvement of the living conditions of those living within the border towns who lack basic Federal opportunities and attention. To Hon. Bashir Usman (APC, Kaduna), Nigerians have diverse things to celebrate such as unity, uninterrupted democratic rule etc.

He however lamented such indices as the poor economic level of living of Nigerians, high insecurity levels nationwide with bandits forming parallel authorities in States, the high poverty levels of citizens as well as the increasing living costs, high inflation rates etc. He called for the implementation of policies to ensure Nigeria gets it right. Similarly, Hon. Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Kano) expressed optimism that with unity of purpose, determination and dedication the problems of Nigeria can be surmounted. He sent a word to con- nivers of insecurity that their day of reckoning is at hand. Former House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC, Kano) congratulated Nigerians for all that has been achieved in the 63 years of the country’s independence.

He stated that the Nigerian project is however not yet uhuru. While acknowledging the fact that the problem of insecurity is one that started a long time ago, he called on the Federal government of the day to do all possible for the problem to be handled within its tenure. He called on the legislature to effectively oversight the security agencies to ensure they remain up and doing in ensuring the safety of lives and proper- ties of Nigerians. Doguwa also called on all security related committees of the House to ensure funds expended for the national security apparatus are judiciously applied for the due security of Nigerians.

He wished Nigerians a happy 63rd independence celebration. Similarly, Hon. Solomon Bob (PDP, Rivers) praised the potential of great- ness of Nigeria, but bemoaned its actual lack of greatness. He stressed that the diversity in tribe, religion and geography which should have made Nigeria great have become the very fault lines by which it is being destroyed. He called for the revisiting of the constitutional framework of Nigeria and its due implementation for true economic development. He called on president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to submit a proposal for the economic reform framework and constitutional restructure to the Legislature for Nigeria’s development.

Founding fathers applauded

Hon. Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa) in celebrating Nigeria extolled the strong foundation laid by the founding fathers of Nigeria aimed at freeing Nigeria from colonial rule. He recalled how prosperous and safe the Nigerian society used to be and consequently he called on members to promote bringing Nigeria back to the glory days and ensure her progress. Hon. Wale Ahmed (APC, Lagos) stated that there are indeed diverse reasons for celebrating Nigeria as the largest market in Africa. He called for the strengthening of critical institutions such as security infrastructure and the National Youth Service Corps.

He also called on National Youth Service Corp members to stop influencing their postings and go to the different parts of the country to serve and experience life. Hon. Joshua Gana (PDP, Niger) suggested that President Bola Tinubu should announce an economic team that will ensure full implementation of the government’s economic policies. He also called for better social cohesion that will increase national unity. He further called that the new team of the Central Bank of Nigeria should leave the national fiscal policy to the ministry of finance and stick to their mandate. Hon. Emmanuel Uguru expressed joy at the development of Nigeria and younger states like Ebonyi state.

He stressed the need for strengthening the national security apparatus. He called on leaders to stop playing lip service with expectations of Nigerians. Hoe also called for adequate cushioning of the effects of the fuel subsidy removal for Nigerians to thrive. Hon. Kabiru Amadu Mai Palace (PDP, Zamfara), in celebrating Nigeria at 63, stated that there are more physical and human resources than at the early independence era. He however lamented the dwindling infrastructure and public/private companies in recent times due to insecurity, lack of power as well as the lack of a true conducive environment for doing business.

He alsocalled for genuine political freedom for Nigerians. Hon. Austin Achado (APC, Benue) harped on the insecurity issues in Nigeria which is reflected on the prevalence of such issues on the Order Paper of the House each plenary day. He called for more proactivity and better sincerity of purpose by the security agencies and the Armed Forces. Hon. Akin Alabi (APC, Oyo) bemoaned how the negatives in the Nigerian narrative has overtaken positive achievements of the past. He called on Nigerians to continue supporting the National Assembly in its aim to hold government institutions to book for better service delivery.

Also speaking, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri (PDP, Katsina) called for the implementation of the primary purpose of government which is to provide security and welfare of the governed through all constitutional means. Hon. James Shuaibu Barka (PDP, Ad- amawa) stressed that Nigerians should believe in the hope of a better Nigeria as a blessed nation. He called for leaders to lead by example and give Nigerians a path of success to follow. Hon. Inuwa Garba (PDP, Gombe) used his personal story to preach hope for Nigerians as a land of opportunity.

He stated that he was born without means but the opportunity in Nigeria made him successful. He called on the federal government to ensure the development of the production, industrialisation and manufacturing sectors of Nigeria as this will positively engage Nigerians to be prosperous and not indulge in vices as well as acts of insecurity.