How Reps Approved N500bn Subsidy Palliatives

PHILIP NYAM reports on how the House of Representatives approved the N500 billion request by President Bola Tinubu to cushion the impact of petroleum subsidy removal on Nigerians

Expectedly, the House of Representative, last Thursday, passed a bill for an act to authorise the issuance of the sum of N500 billion from the 2022 Supplementary Appropriations of N819.5 billion for the provision of palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal. The House also made approvals for the National Assembly, the National Judicial Council and some ministries.

Details of the approvals indicate that N185.2 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Works and Housing to alleviate the impact of severe flood experiences in the country in 2022 on road infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones. The sum of N19.2 billion was given to the Ministry of Agriculture to ameliorate the massive destruction to farmlands across the country during the severe flooding experienced last year.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) was given N35 billion while the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is to get N10 billion for critical projects. The National Assembly is to receive N70 billion to support the working conditions of new lawmakers. The passage of the bill was seamless as the majority of the lawmakers had agreed that there was an absolute need to urgently take steps to address some of the difficulties Nigerians were exposed to as a result of the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

It will be recalled that the House had a day after its inauguration passed a motion calling on President Bola Tinubu to design a policy that would help in bringing succor to the average Nigerian because of the rise in prices of goods and services due to removal of subsidy. The motion was sponsored by the deputy minority leader, Hon. Aliyu Garba Madaki (NNPP, Kano). Hence the lawmakers saw the bill from the executive as a response to its earlier advice.

The bill

Before presenting the bill for de- bate, the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) moved for the House to suspend Order 12(3) of its standing rules to enable them take the second and third reading of the bill. Consequently, the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) seconded and the request was granted. The House leader, again moved for the second reading of the bill and it was seconded by Hon.

Ahmed Idris Wase. Leading debate on the bill, Ihonvbere stated that the request has become necessary to “reposition, refocus and re-strategize policies focused on cushioning the effects of the fuel subsidy regime removal for the economic benefits of Nigerians.” He praised the government for responding to the yearnings of Nigerians in providing palliatives to aid them weather the difficult economic terrain being felt and called on his colleagues to support the request to cushion the effect of the subsidy regime removal, which in itself was highly necessary to salvage Nigeria’s economy from the grip of a privileged few.

The debate

Supporting the bill, Hon. Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) commended the Executive arm of government for “taking the bull by the horns’ to remove the subsidy regime and free Nigerians from captivity.” He stated that the request to provide palliatives for Nigerians was a welcome development but he hoped that the appropriated funds will get to Nigerians who need it most. He bemoaned the fact that budgeted funds approved by the National Assembly had suffered diversion from the purposes it was designed in the past.

Also contributing, Hon. Adeyemi Adeniyi (APC, Oyo) commended the federal government for freeing Nigerians from the ‘monster’ called fuel subsidy and urged other members to ensure the bill was passed so that Nigerians could begin to feel the impact of the palliatives. In his opinion, Hon. Stanley Olajide (APC, Oyo) stated that at last, he has seen an Executive that feels the pains of Nigerians and is ready and willing to react positively.

He stated that if the requested funds are not sufficient; the National Assembly should be ready to approve further requests. Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee on Boundary, Hon. Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) said that the fact that Nigerians are now going through untold hardships due to the subsidy regime removal is quite obvious. She welcomed the initiative to provide cushioning palliatives but wondered what the palliatives consist of, and how it was supposed to impact on Nigerians.

She also asked questions on how the government will identify those who need it the most, calling for the set-up of an ad-hoc committee to monitor the process and ensure that they were properly administered. Hon. Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) in supporting the bill, called on the legislature to ensure it does its due diligence in overseeing the implementation of the funds when released. He said the idea was laudable because the people need to have a feel of the government.

Adding her voice to the debate, Hon. Regina Akume (APC, Benue) commended the removal of the subsidy regime and reiterated the setting up of an ad-hoc committee to oversight the implementation of the palliatives. She expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s ability to succeed, while commending him for his foresight and sound judgement in governance. Akume also noted that the welfare of the people was important and anything that would improve the lot of the common Nigerian should be supported by the parliament. Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Garba Madaki (NNPP, Kano) also commended President Tinubu for being sensitive to the yearnings of Nigerians.

He recalled moving a motion to this effect on June 13 and expressed optimism that the scheme will help Nigerians weather the eco- nomic storm currently being felt. Madaki said Nigerians deserved the best adding that the current ad- ministration must not disappoint the people, adding that the yardstick of measuring the response and sensitivity of the government to its people will rate the present administration very high.

He, however, warned against the practice of just giving out handouts that will not go far in softening the effect of the removal of the subsidy regime. Adding his voice to the debate, the Minority Leader, Chinda, called for palliatives such as reduction in school fees, electricity tariff, transport fares and affordable healthcare, so that Nigerians can actually live responsibly.

Expressing hope that the social safety net/intervention programme will succeed, Chinda said: Mr. Speaker, we are aware as Nigerians that when we talk of palliatives; sometimes we see handouts being given to Nigerians which will end up not having the effect and purpose of palliatives. We commend Mr. President for being responsive to the resolutions of this House by promptly requesting for this money for palliatives for Nigerians. “Indeed, this money has already been budgeted in the appropriation act. Therefore, it’s nothing new but the concerns of Nigerians will al-ways be the implementation of these palliatives.

We want a positive effect on Nigerians. We have bills that are skyrocketing, we want palliatives that we give not minimum wage but living wage to Nigerians, a palliative that will allow us breath and not to suffocate the ordinary man as Mr. President said.” Capping up the debate, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, praised President Tinubu for being truly responsive to the yearning of the people.

He further praised President Tinubu for being bold enough to remove the draconian fuel subsidy regime. He also commended the proposed breakdown of the ways and means the palliatives funds is to be spent as it will be far-reaching in ensuring the welfare and livelihood of Nigerians are upgraded. The bill was voted on, approved for second reading and referred to the Committee of Supply, where it was expeditiously considered and endorsed.

Justification

Justifying the approval, the deputy speaker said the House had to pass the bill to provide the legal framework in cushioning the effect of the fuel subsidy on Nigerians. “We took a decision today in view of the current pain that everybody is complaining about as a result of the bold steps taken by Mr. President. He removed the oil subsidy but not insensitive to the ends and the welfare of the people, and in line with the provision of the constitution, he needed to complete the process by engaging the parliament to do its bit for that particular bill to become act,” he explained.

Explaining further, Kalu said: “While the debate was going on, there were some presentations that were misrepresented. There are various components of that bill. The bill did not speak about one component. That bill which is about N819 billion was not only for palliatives and so, the breakdown was not only for pal- liatives, discussion was not only about palliatives.

“The palliative component of that particular bill was on N500 billion that is to cushion the impact of the oil subsidy, because you know Mr. President from what we understood believes that we can delay gratification for a greater gain tomorrow. So, we suffer a little bit now because of the impact of the subsidy and then when we get our country into autopilot with regards to our economy, we will now begin to enjoy the decision of the oil subsidy.

“But having said that we will feel the pain now, that is what you and I are feeling and the wisdom of Mr President said parliament approve N500 million, let us put it towards making a socio-economic impact directly on the lives of Nigerians. That was what the parliament passed today. “I want to assure you that we have done our bit and I am sure the senators will also do their bit today or in a few days coming to enable us to immediately attack this matter of urgent public importance, which is the welfare of Nigerians. Other components have to do with the Ministry of Works and these monies are domiciled in various ministries.”