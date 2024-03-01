How Rema Changed My Life – Pheelz

Nigerian record producer and singer, Moses Philip Kayode, better known as Pheelz, has disclosed how his colleague, Rema played a huge role in changing his career trajectory from producer to artist.

The ‘Finesse’ crooner made this known in the latest episode of the Moni Talks podcast.

According to him, he saw a tweet from Rema that changed his life during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Pheelz said; “Rema tweeted ‘the world is on pause for you to catch up’ and I felt that that was a message to me personally.”

Speaking on the podcast show, Pheelz said Rema’s tweet stirred up something in him and he told himself he couldn’t afford to leave the world with all the talent he left behind.

He said, “I kept telling myself I have to die empty ”