How Reading Fagunwa’s Books Spurred My Interest In Writing, By Aiyeko –Ooto

Advocates Writing More Plays For Directors To Choose From

US-Based Nigerian author, Cash Akinyemi Onadele, popularly known by the pen name Ai- yeko-Ooto, arguably, does not need any introduction in the Nigerian literary landscape, having written over 109 works spaning several creative genres. In 2019, he wrote ‘Enige- wo Memoir’, his biological tale; and that same year, a four-part ethnographic fiction drama play collectively titled ‘Blood of Freedom’. Additional works which followed include 53 children and young adult stories, screenplays, novels, novellas, short stories, and collections of novellas and stories.

Significantly, before the fiction were poems; 52 anthologies of poetry, he famously cataloged as ‘Odo-Alamo Series’. A prolific writer and undoubtedly a culture-aware philosopher, poet, and playwright, Aiyeko-Ooto has a passion for mentoring the young aspiring writers – playwrights, poets, novelist. Recently, at the recently concluded 2023 edition of Lagos Book & Art Festival (LABAF), dubbed Africa’s largest culture picnic, the prolific author held a two- day mentorship session, with undergraduate students of the Creative Arts Department, University of Lagos, on the first day, and on the second day, with pupils drawn from select public primary schools.

Held in the Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos, the prolific writer engaged the youths on the value of literature while unveiling an endowment for literature prize in Yoruba and English languages. It was a rich, educative and inspiring experience for participating students, as Aiyeko-Ooto also shared his experience as a writer even though he has BSc. and MSc. in Agronomy. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Aiyeko-Ooto who also has a background in Artificial Intelligence (AI), recalls how being exposed to books by renowned Nigerian author of Yorùbá heritage who pioneered the Yorùbá language novel, Chief Daniel Olorun- fẹmi Fágúnwa, popularly known as D. O. Fágúnwà, at an early age inspired his interest in writing.

For him, the Yoruba native brings indigenous voice to storytelling. According to Aiye-ko-oo- to, who has built the world’s largest library of individual poetry work produced by any single author, there is a humble beginning to anything we mark as successful. “As from age three, I was on my grandmother’s lap listening to my grandfather tell tales every evening. People come and drink palmwine, and he entertains them and tells tales. And his local nickname was ‘asoro muto olorun pelu’, meaning, he is someone who shares wisdom that is given by deity. So, I did that but I went to school, Loyola College, Ibadan.

I read a lot of D. O. Fahun- wa’s books, and I like the characters of Kako, Efuye and others. D. O. Fagunwa built characters that were memorable. I picked those from the Yoruba literature, and I was interested in that until I got to form three in secondary school, and English literature and Yoruba literature became too hard, because I started realising that there is no formula. In creativity, you need the muse, you need inspiration, and discipline, which you must harmonise to tell an emotional story. “And I just didn’t think I have the breadth for it. So, I left the literature world and embraced science.

I have Bsc. and Msc., Agronomy from the University of Ibadan; and then did an MBA at the University of Nottingham, UK, and also did Artificial Intelligence work for British Gas as an architect. And I have done that for a long time. In 2014, I decided to come back to Nigeria, and I was in Nigeria when I started getting the inspiration to write poems. And I did not write any prose book until 2018,” he recalled. On he chose to study Agro omu in spite of his early exposure exposure to Yoruba literature, he said: “The man that told the stories was a farmer, and I guess I liked the life my grandfather lived, I said to myself, that’s what I’ll be. I’ll be a big farmer, but I’ll be an educated big farmer.

He lived very simple life; he had cash crops farm which is about five miles from the house; he had the arable crops which are the horticulture, and which the vegetables were. And he farmed the other side for yam, maize, and beans. My grandmother harvest- ed everything she sold from there. They didn’t plant palm trees as a plantation in those days, you just interlace it with your big farm. So, my grandmother made red oil from that. The vegetables we eat in the house comes from the swampy part of his land. So, everything seems to be complete in the echo system. And my father drank palm wine out of the palm trees there.

I thought that this was idealist, but I’ll do it in a more modern way, so, I studied agronomy. And I rose to the Operations and Farm Manager for IITA, at 27.” Talking about the idea the endowment for literature prize in Yoruba and English languages, he said: “I have done that in my alma mater which is Loyola College. Yesterday, November 13, I spent the entire day with undergraduates from the University of Lagos, Department of Creative Arts. I coached them on the art of writing short stories and novellas. I think it is right to give back.”

He added that one of his plays, Yellow Tulips, published in 2020 is set to be produced by the leadership of CORA. For him, it is gratifying to be accepted at home despite being away from the Nigerian shores. “I am discussing the possibility of weekend masterclasses in Nigeria in the new year,” he continued. “We need to harmonise the relationship with the university that is interested in a university that has a masters programme in creative art and also vet- ting the curriculum as well as additional faculty. There will be a business element. I could teach the technical part while others can teach how you market your books in Nigeria. I won’t be a specialist in that. But initially, we can start with the technical part.”