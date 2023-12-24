How Reaching Out to Brands Earned Me Endorsement With Drip Soap Africa –Videoboyy

Renowned Instagram comedian and Creative Director, Videoboyy, also known as poopoomia, recently signed the dotted lines as the brand ambassador of Drip Soap by Don Jazzy. Videoboyy’s success in securing the endorsement deal is credited to his own distinctive marketing approach of going the extra mile to get brands attention by creating a video with their product rather than waiting for them to approach him first.

He literally took the ‘go for what you want’ to a great length, spending his money and resources to put the video together which at the end paid off. In less than three hours, Videoboyy executed an aggressive marketing strategy for Drip Soap by Don Jazzy through his Instagram page. The impact was monumental. The video caught the attention of Don Jazzy, who reposted it on his own page.

The repost garnered an astonishing 1 million views, 80,000 likes, and over 3,000 comments, creating a buzz that echoed across social media. Undeterred by the online success, Videoboyy took his marketing prowess to the physical realm. He stormed the Drip Soap stand at the International Trade Fair with a captivating presence.

This bold move did not go unnoticed, resulting in an invitation to the Drip Soap headquarters. At the headquarters, Videoboyy had the opportunity to meet with the CEO, engaging in discussions that went beyond the conventional realms of marketing.

The comedian laid out his innovative ideas, emphasizing a unique and personalized approach that he believed would elevate the brand’s presence. Videoboyys’s journey from a spontaneous Instagram post to a face-to-face meeting with the CEO demonstrates the power of creative and proactive marketing in the digital age.